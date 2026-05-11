Sanara MedTech Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results (Unaudited)

Net Revenue Growth of 19% and Net Profitability from Continuing Operations of $0.04 Per Fully Diluted Share for the Quarter

FORT WORTH, TX, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” “Sanara MedTech,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Summary(1)

Net revenue increased 19% to $27.8 million, compared to $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit of $25.9 million, or 93% of net revenue, compared to gross profit of $21.6 million, or 92% of net revenue, in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating income of $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $4.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

of $4.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Cash of $13.6 million and $46.2 million of long-term debt at March 31, 2026, compared to $16.6 million of cash and $46.0 million of long-term debt at December 31, 2025.

(1) As a result of the Company’s strategic realignment, the operations of Tissue Health Plus (“THP”), which were previously reported as the THP segment, have been classified as discontinued operations in Sanara’s financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion and the reconciliation at the end of this release for additional information.

Management Comments

Seth Yon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sanara, commented, “The first quarter of 2026 is the first full quarter in which the Company was entirely focused on the surgical market, and the results reflected strong execution. We delivered net revenue growth of 19% and gross margin improvement, and achieved GAAP net profitability, a reflection of the strength of our sharpened focus and enhanced financial model. We’re particularly encouraged by these results given that the first quarter is historically our slowest sales period of the year and was also impacted by a three-day shipping interruption in January due to a weather-related shut down.

“During the end of 2025 and continuing into 2026, we began strengthening our sales team in an effort to support enhanced net revenue growth and our heightened focus on the surgical setting, expanding the sales team to reach a total of 43 reps,” Mr. Yon stated. “Additionally, we experienced meaningful growth in our surgeon users in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025, and, as of quarter end, our products were contracted or approved to be sold in over 4,000 hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers throughout the United States, our products were sold in over 1,400 facilities throughout the United States, and we had agreements with more than 450 distributors.

“Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned with our strengthened sales team and refined, pure play focus on the surgical operating setting to drive enhanced results. From a capital allocation perspective, this means tightening our scope and strategically investing in R&D to grow our pipeline and introduce new products to the market. With our visibility today, we remain confident in our full-year guidance of 13% to 17% net revenue growth,” Mr. Yon concluded.

First Quarter of 2026 Revenue

The following table summarizes revenue streams from product sales for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Soft tissue repair products $ 24,942,945 $ 20,532,440 Bone fusion products 2,855,589 2,901,656 Total Net Revenue $ 27,798,534 $ 23,434,096



First Quarter of 2026 Financial Results(1)

Net revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $27.8 million, compared to $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.4 million, or 19%, year-over-year. The increase in net revenue was driven by an increase of $4.4 million, or 21%, in sales of soft tissue repair products, offset by a slight decrease of $46,067, or 2%, in sales of bone fusion products. The increase in net revenue is primarily due to increased sales of soft tissue repair products, including CellerateRX® Surgical Powder and BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, supported by increased market penetration and geographic expansion, and the Company’s strategy to continue expanding and developing its independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $25.9 million, compared to $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $4.3 million, or 20%, year-over-year. Gross margin was 93% of net revenue for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 92% of net revenue for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit and higher gross margin realized in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the net revenue growth factors above and product mix.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were $23.2 million, or 83.6% of sales, compared to $20.8 million, or 88.6% of sales, for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.5 million, or 12%, year-over-year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher selling, general, and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) offset by lower research and development expenses (“R&D”), for the first quarter of 2026. Higher SG&A is related to increased direct sales and marketing expenses, which accounted for approximately $1.9 million of the increase, approximately $0.5 million in increase related to compensation expense and approximately $0.2 million in increase related to contracted services and warehousing and distribution costs. R&D for the first quarter of 2026 decreased to $0.8 million, or 2.7% of sales, compared to R&D of $1.0 million, or 4.1% of sales, for the first quarter of 2025. While R&D will fluctuate from quarter to quarter based on timing of projects, the Company expects R&D, on an annual basis, to be in the range of 5% to 7% of sales.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Other expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.2 million, compared to $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase in other expense was primarily due to higher interest expense and fees related to the Company’s term loan with CRG Servicing LLC and the Company’s share of losses from equity method investments.

Net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Net income from discontinued operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.1 million, compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.3 million, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.6 million, or 58%, year-over-year. Higher Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to net revenue growth offset by increases in SG&A.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2026 was $2.5 million, compared to $2.0 million of net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in cash used in operating activities during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to the timing of commissions payments, higher cash interest expense resulting from a larger outstanding debt balance compared to the prior-year period and the absence of paid-in-kind interest.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $13.6 million of cash and $46.2 million of long-term debt, compared to $16.6 million and $46.0 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

(1) As a result of the Company’s strategic realignment, the operations of THP, which were previously reported as the THP segment, have been classified as discontinued operations in Sanara’s financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the discussion and the reconciliation at the end of this release for additional information.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Sanara expects net revenue to range from $28.5 million to $29.5 million, representing growth of approximately 10% to 14%, compared to net revenue of $25.8 million for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company is reaffirming financial guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026.

Sanara continues to expect full year 2026 net revenue to range from $116 million to $121 million, representing growth of approximately 13% to 17%, compared to net revenue of $103.1 million for the full year 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and hold a question and answer session at the end of the call. The toll-free number to call for this teleconference is 888-506-0062 (international callers: 973-528-0011) and the access code is 931324. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 26, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 (international callers: 919-882-2331) and entering the replay passcode: 53818.

A live webcast of Sanara’s conference call is accessible by clicking here and will be made available under the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://ir.sanaramedtech.com/ . An online replay will be available for approximately one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical market. The Company develops, markets and distributes surgical products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals. Each of the Company’s products and technologies are designed to achieve the goal of providing better clinical outcomes at a lower overall cost for healthcare systems. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American surgical tissue repair market. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen Powder, BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix, as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products including: ACTIGEN® Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. The Company believes it can drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. The Company strives to be one of the most innovative and comprehensive providers of effective surgical solutions and is continually seeking to expand its offerings for patients requiring treatments in the United States. For more information, please visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that do not constitute historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by terms such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” contemplates,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “preliminary,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will” or “would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s expected net revenue, the Company’s ability to achieve enhanced results by focusing on the surgical market, the Company’s business strategy and mission, the development of new products, the timing of commercialization of the Company’s products, and the regulatory approval process. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the extent of product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, uncertainties associated with the development and process for obtaining regulatory approval for new products, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the Company’s actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Walter Frank or John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

IR@sanaramedtech.com

(203) 972-9200

SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 13,594,459 $ 16,578,857 Accounts receivable, net 13,617,407 11,998,075 Inventory, net 3,120,795 3,948,748 Prepaid and other assets 816,788 948,620 Current assets related to discontinued operations 48,533 67,863 Total current assets 31,197,982 33,542,163 Long-term assets Intangible assets, net 17,860,273 18,640,673 Goodwill 3,601,781 3,601,781 Investment in equity securities 14,164,351 14,626,858 Right of use assets – operating leases 1,993,850 2,075,634 Property and equipment, net 458,880 456,962 Total long-term assets 38,079,135 39,401,908 Total assets $ 69,277,117 $ 72,944,071 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 905,396 $ 2,338,761 Accounts payable – related parties 15,847 - Accrued bonuses and commissions 9,082,596 11,781,435 Accrued royalties and expenses 2,615,798 2,684,626 Earnout liabilities – current - 235,001 Operating lease liabilities – current 367,945 353,229 Current liabilities related to discontinued operations 713,260 1,233,478 Total current liabilities 13,700,842 18,626,530 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 46,226,422 45,970,937 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 1,770,756 1,868,703 Other long-term liabilities 559,602 548,125 Total long-term liabilities 48,556,780 48,387,765 Total liabilities 62,257,622 67,014,295 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Common Stock: $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 9,165,148 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 8,946,913 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 9,166 8,948 Additional paid-in capital 81,522,244 81,232,536 Accumulated deficit (74,502,895 ) (75,303,042 ) Total Sanara MedTech shareholders’ equity 7,028,515 5,938,442 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest (9,020 ) (8,666 ) Total shareholders’ equity 7,019,495 5,929,776 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 69,277,117 $ 72,944,071



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Net Revenue $ 27,798,534 $ 23,434,096 Cost of goods sold 1,923,589 1,834,967 Gross profit 25,874,945 21,599,129 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 21,881,520 19,129,208 Research and development 759,592 950,359 Depreciation and amortization 587,252 694,032 Total operating expenses 23,228,364 20,773,599 Operating income 2,646,581 825,530 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,799,345 ) (1,317,092 ) Share of losses from equity method investments (462,507 ) (143,608 ) Interest income 12,958 3,672 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - 10,932 Total other income (expense) (2,248,894 ) (1,446,096 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 397,687 (620,566 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 60,916 (2,906,817 ) Net income (loss) 458,603 (3,527,383 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations (354 ) (206 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Sanara MedTech shareholders $ 458,957 $ (3,527,177 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.34 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock, basic $ 0.05 $ (0.41 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 (0.34 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock, diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.41 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 8,706,678 8,570,104 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 8,985,866 8,570,104



The following is a reconciliation of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Numerator: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 397,687 $ (620,566 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 60,916 (2,906,817 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations (354 ) (206 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Sanara MedTech shareholders $ 458,957 $ (3,527,177 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares, basic 8,706,678 8,570,104 Dilutive effect of stock options 10,218 - Dilutive effect of unvested shares 268,970 - Weighted average shares, diluted 8,985,866 8,570,104



The following table summarizes the shares of common stock that were potentially issuable but were excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share of common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as such shares would have had an anti-dilutive effect:

March 31, 2025 Stock options 31,013 Unvested restricted stock 290,493



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 458,603 $ (3,527,383 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 587,252 1,124,410 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (9,674 ) Credit loss expense 75,000 179,034 Inventory obsolescence 62,800 199,278 Share-based compensation 1,028,335 1,304,904 Noncash lease expense 81,784 274,055 Share of losses from equity method investments 462,507 143,608 Back-end fee 181,944 176,079 Paid-in-kind interest - 411,324 Accretion of finance liabilities 27,113 43,630 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance costs 73,541 59,280 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,709,332 ) 368,284 Accounts receivable – related parties - (2,254 ) Inventory, net 765,153 (605,628 ) Prepaid and other assets 166,162 32,759 Accounts payable (1,433,365 ) 595,836 Accounts payable – related parties 15,847 10,892 Accrued royalties and expenses (105,442 ) 67,224 Accrued bonuses and commissions (3,120,078 ) (2,566,461 ) Operating lease liabilities (83,231 ) (278,081 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,465,407 ) (1,998,884 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (43,772 ) (1,722,649 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment - 60,000 Investment in equity securities - (3,517,206 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,772 ) (5,179,855 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan proceeds, net of debt issuance costs of zero in 2026 and $183,750 in 2025 - 12,066,250 Net settlement of equity-based awards (397,219 ) - Cash payment of finance and earnout liabilities (78,000 ) (78,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (475,219 ) 11,988,250 Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,984,398 ) 4,809,511 Cash, beginning of period 16,578,857 15,878,295 Cash, end of period $ 13,594,459 $ 20,687,806 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,516,747 $ 626,779 Taxes 143 52,984 Supplemental noncash investing and financing activities: Non-monetary exchange to acquire intangible assets $ - $ 2,084,278 Conversion of note receivable into equity method investment - 1,101,478



SANARA MEDTECH INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, both internally and externally, to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding interest expense/income, provision/benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of earnout liabilities, asset impairment charges, share of losses from equity method investments, gains/losses on the disposal of property and equipment, executive separation costs, and legal and diligence expenses related to acquisitions, as each is applicable to the periods presented.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it facilitates comparisons of the Company’s core business operations across periods on a consistent basis. Accordingly, the Company adjusts certain items when calculating Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that such items are not related to the Company’s core business operations.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate the Company’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information and the related non-GAAP financial measures. Whenever the Company uses a non-GAAP financial measure, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 397,687 $ (620,566 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 1,799,345 1,317,092 Depreciation and amortization(1) 587,252 694,032 Noncash share-based compensation 1,028,335 1,175,496 Share of losses from equity method investments 462,507 143,608 Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (10,932 ) Interest income (12,958 ) (3,672 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,262,168 $ 2,695,058



(1) Depreciation expense of $5,461 was reclassified as continuing operations in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and is therefore no longer reflected in discontinued operations.



ANNEX - Consolidated (reflecting our Surgical Business):

The following tables reflect results of operations of our surgical business for the periods indicated below (Unaudited except for full fiscal years ended December 31, 2025, 2024, and 2023):

2025 2024 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Revenue $ 23,434,096 $ 25,804,252 $ 26,333,819 $ 27,545,815 $ 103,117,982 $ 18,536,638 $ 20,158,823 $ 21,671,599 $ 26,305,365 $ 86,672,425 $ 15,519,187 $ 15,753,164 $ 16,024,948 $ 17,689,813 $ 64,987,112 Cost of goods sold 1,834,967 1,937,282 1,874,214 1,874,506 7,520,969 1,890,046 2,008,686 1,991,987 2,249,182 8,139,901 2,116,694 2,187,516 1,751,349 1,788,162 7,843,721 Gross profit 21,599,129 23,866,970 24,459,605 25,671,309 95,597,013 16,646,592 18,150,137 19,679,612 24,056,183 78,532,524 13,402,493 13,565,648 14,273,599 15,901,651 57,143,391 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative(1) 19,129,208 19,634,319 19,877,875 20,075,597 78,716,999 15,683,039 18,349,924 17,420,347 20,220,332 71,673,642 12,467,395 13,301,230 13,460,404 15,597,823 54,826,852 Research and development 950,359 1,056,796 1,029,591 2,035,737 5,072,483 578,981 582,443 783,840 883,399 2,828,663 235,236 208,727 225,886 232,933 902,782 Depreciation and amortization(2) 694,032 688,546 610,899 668,396 2,661,873 698,502 698,407 696,888 692,032 2,785,829 372,020 396,597 590,563 687,679 2,046,859 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - - - - (103,781 ) 89,330 - - (14,451 ) (191,127 ) (436,004 ) (758,783 ) 87,578 (1,298,336 ) Asset impairment charges - - - 1,841,120 1,841,120 - - - - - - - - - - Total operating expenses 20,773,599 21,379,661 21,518,365 24,620,850 88,292,475 16,856,741 19,720,104 18,901,075 21,795,763 77,273,683 12,883,524 13,470,550 13,518,070 16,606,013 56,478,157 Operating income (loss) 825,530 2,487,309 2,941,240 1,050,459 7,304,538 (210,149 ) (1,569,967 ) 778,537 2,260,420 1,258,841 518,969 95,098 755,529 (704,362 ) 665,234 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,317,092 ) (1,791,568 ) (1,818,105 ) (1,833,035 ) (6,759,800 ) (267,336 ) (644,346 ) (927,577 ) (1,289,136 ) (3,128,395 ) (6 ) - (188,294 ) (287,483 ) (475,783 ) Share of losses from equity method investments (143,608 ) (195,482 ) (288,642 ) (324,734 ) (952,466 ) - - (31,448 ) (58,559 ) (90,007 ) - - - - - Interest income 3,672 - - - 3,672 - - - 21,978 21,978 - - - - - Gain on disposal of property and equipment 10,932 - - - 10,932 - - - - - - - - - - Gain on disposal of investment - - - - - - - - - - - - - 251,034 251,034 Total other income (expense) (1,446,096 ) (1,987,050 ) (2,106,747 ) (2,157,769 ) (7,697,662 ) (267,336 ) (644,346 ) (959,025 ) (1,325,717 ) (3,196,424 ) (6 ) - (188,294 ) (36,449 ) (224,749 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (620,566 ) $ 500,259 $ 834,493 $ (1,107,310 ) $ (393,124 ) $ (477,485 ) $ (2,214,313 ) $ (180,488 ) $ 934,703 $ (1,937,583 ) $ 518,963 $ 95,098 $ 567,235 $ (740,811 ) $ 440,485



(1) Selling, general and administrative expense of $90,293 was reclassified and is now reflected as discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2024.

(2) Depreciation expense of $5,461 and $7,021 was reclassified as continuing operations in the first and second quarters of 2025, respectively, and is therefore no longer reflected in discontinued operations.

ANNEX - Consolidated (reflecting our Surgical Business) (continued):

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited):

2025 2024 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (620,566 ) $ 500,259 $ 834,493 $ (1,107,310 ) $ (393,124 ) $ (477,485 ) $ (2,214,313 ) $ (180,488 ) $ 934,703 $ (1,937,583 ) $ 518,963 $ 95,098 $ 567,235 $ (740,811 ) $ 440,485 Adjustments: Interest expense 1,317,092 1,791,568 1,818,105 1,833,035 6,759,800 267,336 644,346 927,577 1,289,136 3,128,395 6 - 188,294 287,483 475,783 Depreciation and amortization(1) 694,032 688,546 610,899 668,396 2,661,873 698,502 698,407 696,888 692,032 2,785,829 372,020 396,597 590,563 687,679 2,046,859 Noncash share-based compensation 1,175,496 1,278,871 1,164,070 1,155,545 4,773,982 753,616 1,046,321 1,003,599 1,165,472 3,969,008 545,214 1,064,516 813,606 777,994 3,201,330 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - - - - - (103,781 ) 89,330 - - (14,451 ) (191,127 ) (436,004 ) (758,783 ) 87,578 (1,298,336 ) Asset impairment charges - - - 1,841,120 1,841,120 - - - - - - - - - - Share of losses from equity method investments 143,608 195,482 288,642 324,734 952,466 - - 31,448 58,559 90,007 - - - - - Gain on disposal of property and equipment (10,932 ) - - - (10,932 ) - - - - - - - - - - Interest income (3,672 ) - - - (3,672 ) - - - (21,978 ) (21,978 ) - - - - - Executive separation costs(2) - 260,275 172,048 - 432,323 - 904,781 59,685 - 964,466 - - - - - Acquisition costs (3) - 4,826 20,000 (24,826 ) - - 225,089 24,812 (64,872 ) 185,029 - - - 423,513 423,513 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,695,058 $ 4,719,827 $ 4,908,257 $ 4,690,694 $ 17,013,836 $ 1,138,188 $ 1,393,961 $ 2,563,521 $ 4,053,052 $ 9,148,722 $ 1,245,076 $ 1,120,207 $ 1,400,915 $ 1,523,436 $ 5,289,634



(1) Depreciation expense of $5,461 and $7,021 was reclassified as continuing operations in the first and second quarters of 2025, respectively, and is therefore no longer reflected in discontinued operations.

(2) Includes share-based compensation related to executive separation costs.

(3) Acquisition costs include legal, tax, accounting and other contract services related to prospective acquisitions.



