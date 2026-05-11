Badger Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. ("Badger" or the "Company") (TSX: BDGI) announced today the appointment of Logan Mellott as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Mellott served as Senior Vice President, Operations, Strategic Initiatives and Fleet.

Mr. Mellott is a revenue-driven executive known for scaling high-performing teams, aligning sales and operations, and delivering measurable results across complex, asset-heavy industries. In his new role, Mr. Mellott will oversee Badger's day-to-day operations, drive strategic execution, and further advance the Company's commitments to safety, operational efficiency, and an exceptional customer experience - all in support of Badger's long-term growth objectives and shareholder value.

"Logan has earned the trust of the organization by delivering," said Rob Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to bridge strategic vision and ground-level execution, while developing high-performing teams, makes him the ideal leader for this role. As we move into the next phase of our growth, I can think of no one better suited to lead our operations and to continue realizing Badger’s full end market opportunities.”

Since joining Badger in 2021, Mr. Mellott has played a pivotal role in enhancing organizational performance, supporting growth, and fostering a results-driven culture – including recruiting top talent that has meaningfully strengthened the Company's field leadership teams. Market assessments conducted under his leadership have helped lay the foundation for the Company's next phase of strategic growth.

Prior to Badger, Mr. Mellott held roles of increasing responsibility at Ritchie Bros. over a 15-year tenure, leading multinational teams in support of the construction, rental, and transportation industries. He contributed to key strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, international expansion, and the development of customer-facing technology solutions.

"I'm proud to step into this role alongside a team that consistently delivers," said Logan Mellott. "Badger has the foundation, the talent, and the momentum to grow, and I'm focused on making sure our execution matches that potential every single day."

ABOUT BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavation and related services, serving a broad customer base across a diverse range of construction, utility, transportation, industrial and other end-use markets. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

Badger's key system is the Badger Hydrovac™, which uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum and deposited into a storage tank. Badger operates a vertically integrated business model, designing and manufacturing its Badger Hydrovac fleet at its facility in Red Deer, Alberta which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 units. This approach provides Badger with direct control over equipment specifications, fleet availability, and lifecycle management, supporting operational consistency across its Canadian and U.S. operations. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and expand Badger's service offerings, Badger has a select number of specialty units, mainly combo trucks, sewer and flusher units, dump trucks, rock slingers, and airvacs.

For further information:

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Dawson, Chief Financial Officer

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

#3100, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1

Telephone: (403) 264-8500

E-mail: ir@badgerinc.com

Website: www.badgerinc.com

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.