Terra Rossa Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TRR) (OTCQB:TRGXF), (“Terra Rossa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has granted an aggregate of 3,350,000 stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase 3,350,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan (the “Option Grant”). The Options will have a one-year vesting period and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Carter Smith, Chief Executive Officer & Director

T: 604-848-4138 or info@terrarossagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to regulatory approvals, risks related to maintenance of stock exchange listings, risks related to obtaining adequate financing on a timely basis, political and regulatory risks, and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s business detailed elsewhere in the Company’s disclosure record. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections.