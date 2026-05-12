Crypto Market News: AlphaPepe Announces 8,500 Holders Milestone as XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed the 8,500 holders milestone while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01683 per token. The presale is approaching $1.2 million in total capital raised, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The 8,500 holders milestone gives AlphaPepe a specific company update as XRP price prediction headlines return to the $5.00 target. Traders are watching ETF inflows, regulatory clarity, and the CLARITY Act as possible catalysts for XRP, but AlphaPepe is moving on a nearer timeline, where holder growth, product usage, and presale momentum are already visible before public market access opens.

AlphaPepe Announces 8,500 Holders Milestone as Stage 16 Builds Momentum

AlphaPepe crossing 8,500 holders marks another important step in the project’s presale trajectory. Stage 16 is active at $0.01683, and the presale is now approaching $1.2 million raised. This continued growth matters because AlphaPepe is no longer building only from early launch attention. It is moving through repeated stage progression, product usage, audit completion, and community expansion before public trading begins.

The current presale structure gives participants a visible path as the Q2 launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That structure reduces one of the common friction points seen across early-stage launches, where claim delays and vesting mechanics can create uncertainty before listing.

AlphaPepe’s core product is AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has already surpassed 3,000 active users, giving the project working product activity before exchange access. This matters because many presale projects still approach public markets with only a roadmap. AlphaPepe is entering its launch window with users already testing its core tools.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of launch readiness. Combined with the 8,500 holder count, the presale approaching $1.2 million, and the 3,000-user AlphaSwap demo, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage crypto projects.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00 as ETF and CLARITY Act Catalysts Build

The XRP price prediction has moved back toward $5.00 as traders focus on ETF inflows and the CLARITY Act. A recent analysis noted that XRP reaching $5 by year end would require several catalysts to align, including stronger regulatory clarity and ETF inflows scaling into a larger institutional demand cycle.

That target remains conditional. XRP investment products have seen strong inflow periods, but the path to $5 depends on regulatory clarity, ETF demand, and broader market strength improving together. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are more immediate: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and the planned exchange debut.

That difference matters in the current market. XRP gives buyers the large-cap catalyst trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and launch timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s 8,500 holders milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project is approaching $1.2 million raised, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

XRP’s $5.00 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF inflows, regulatory progress, and broader market demand aligning over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with measurable community growth, product testing, and presale traction already active.

That is why the 8,500 holders milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show progress. Users are already testing AlphaSwap, the audit is complete, and the presale is moving through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap advances.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has crossed 8,500 holders, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, the presale is approaching $1.2 million raised, and the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users.

Can XRP reach $5.00?

XRP reaching $5.00 depends on the CLARITY Act, ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market strength improving through 2026.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683, has passed 8,500 holders, is approaching $1.2 million raised, has surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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