Enlitic’s Ensight Goes Live at RHCNZ, Advancing Radiology Workflow Efficiency in New Zealand

LOVELAND, Colo., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, a global leader in radiology and imaging data, today announced the successful go-live of its Ensight platform at RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group (RHCNZ), New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider.

The deployment marks Enlitic’s first customer in New Zealand and represents a significant milestone in the company’s continued global expansion. RHCNZ reads more than one in three radiology scans performed in New Zealand and operates more than 65 clinics across the country under the Auckland Radiology, Bay Radiology and Pacific Radiology brands, supported by more than 170 specialist radiologists and 1,400 staff.

RHCNZ has deployed Ensight to enhance its radiology workflows across its network, with an initial focus on improving Hanging Protocols. By standardising and optimising how imaging studies are presented to radiologists, Ensight is expected to deliver meaningful gains in operational efficiency and reading consistency.

The go-live also represents the first customer deployment leveraging Enlitic’s integration with Intelerad’s IntelePACS, a scalable picture archiving and communication system (PACS) that supports the storage, management, and access of medical imaging studies. The integration was developed over the past year in close collaboration between the two companies.

“This is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient radiology workflows,” said Shayne Hunter, RHCNZ Chief Digital Officer. “Ensight enables us to streamline how studies are presented to our radiologists, supporting greater consistency and efficiency across our network. Hanging Protocols is just the beginning with several other opportunities in the pipeline.”

“This is an important landmark for Enlitic as we expand into New Zealand with a leading radiology provider,” said Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic. “The successful deployment at RHCNZ highlights the growing demand for solutions that help radiology providers operate more effectively across large, distributed networks. We’re also excited to see our new integration with Intelerad supporting real-world clinical production environments.”

The agreement with RHCNZ is structured as a multi-year subscription, marking the initial implementation of Enlitic’s technology. It also reflects a shared commitment to long-term workflow optimisation, continued innovation, and the expansion of capabilities across additional use cases.

To learn more about Enlitic and Ensight, visit enlitic.com

About RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group:

RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group is New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider, operating a nationwide network of imaging clinics delivering services including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray.

About Enlitic:

Enlitic is a global healthcare technology company focused on improving radiology workflows and imaging data migration and standardisation. Its Ensight platform enables imaging providers to optimise operational performance, enhance consistency, and unlock greater value from medical imaging data.

info@enlitic.com

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