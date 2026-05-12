Hampton Financial Corporation Enters the Global Shipping Space

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”)(TSXV:HFC) today announced the acquisition of a 10% stake in dry bulk shipping company, ICON Energy Corp. (“Icon Energy”)(ICON:NASDAQ)

Hampton has acquired a 10% stake in Icon Energy in open market transactions. The purchases of an aggregate of 325,000 common shares of Icon Energy are for investment purposes. The total investment by Hampton was approximately C$550,000.

Icon Energy is an international shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargoes via its fleet of oceangoing vessels. Icon Energy maintains its principal executive office in Athens, Greece, and its common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "ICON." Icon Energy owns 3 dry bulk vessels operating globally.

“Hampton sees Icon Energy’s current share price as being substantially undervalued when compared to its NAV of approximately US$7.00 per share based on ICON Energy’s publicly available financial statements. Additionally, Hampton believes that significant recent improvements in shipping rates and general industry climate as reported by numerous industry rate tracking systems and news sources are encouraging factors in relation to Icon Energy’s share price,” notes Hampton’s Executive Chairman & CEO, Peter Deeb.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

The Company is also engaged in the Commercial Lending space through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital.

With today’s investment in Icon Energy, the Company has begun its move into the global ocean-going transport business in line with its stated plan to further diversify its portfolio of operating businesses.

The Company continues to explore opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its board of directors and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring Icon Energy being undervalued, Icon Energy’s ability to improve its value and the potential demand from shareholders, the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “should”, “hopeful”, “recovery”, “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.