Keith Helmendach of HK Solutions Featured in Retirement Everest as Film Examines Decumulation Risks

Charlotte, NC, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement planning is often presented as a long climb toward one major goal – saving enough to leave the workforce. But Retirement Everest takes a closer look at what happens after that goal is reached, when individuals begin relying on the assets they spent years building.

Produced by award-winning filmmakers Brett Kitchen and Ethan Kap, Retirement Everest uses cinematic storytelling and expert commentary to make the concept of decumulation more accessible. The film features leaders and industry veterans, including Keith Helmendach, founder of HK Solutions USA, who helps explain why retirement planning should account not only for the accumulation years, but also for the risks and spending decisions that follow.

Decumulation is the stage in retirement when individuals begin withdrawing from the money they spent years saving. While accumulation is all about building wealth, decumulation requires retirees to manage that wealth carefully enough to support income, healthcare needs, lifestyle expenses, and long-term financial security.

Rather than presenting retirement as a finish line, the film frames it as a transition that requires its own preparation. The film’s Mount Everest metaphor makes that point clear: reaching the top does not mean the danger is over. In retirement, leaving the workforce may feel like the summit, but the years that follow can bring new financial dangers. Retirement Everest explores these pressures through what it calls the “Seven Dangers of Decumulation,” which include longevity risk, market volatility, inflation, healthcare costs, tax exposure, the possibility of drawing down assets too quickly, and chasing market returns.

For Helmendach, the film’s message closely reflects his work at HK Solutions LLC. The Charlotte-based firm focuses on retirement income planning, annuity solutions, tax-advantaged growth strategies, guaranteed return options, and other approaches designed to help reduce exposure to market volatility.

“The greatest retirement risk is not always failing to save enough. It is entering retirement without a clear plan for how that money will be used, protected, and converted into income,” said Helmendach. “That is the message Retirement Everest brings to life, and it is also why my work focuses on helping individuals and families think beyond the accumulation stage. We help them look at how their savings can provide lifetime guaranteed income, reduce exposure to market volatility, and provide healthcare crisis support throughout retirement.”

Helmendach’s perspective in Retirement Everest adds to the growing conversation about how retirees can prepare for the financial realities that begin after the saving years. For many individuals, the shift from receiving a regular paycheck to drawing income from retirement assets can be difficult to navigate without a coordinated plan.

Through HK Solutions LLC, Helmendach works with individuals to evaluate how their retirement savings may function once they begin relying on those assets for income. The firm’s approach is focused on helping them better understand their options, identify potential risks, and consider strategies that may support more predictable income during retirement.

To learn more about decumulation and how it’s integrated into retirement planning, please visit https://hksolutionsusa.com/ to schedule a call.



Media Contact

Company Name: HK Solutions LLC

Contact Person: Keith Helmendach

Contact Number: 704-516-1286

Email: Keith@HKSolutionsUSA.com

Country: United States

Website: https://hksolutionsusa.com/





Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

