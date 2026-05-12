Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Raises $1.17M While Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $1.00

MONACO CITY, Monaco, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has raised over $1.17 million while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01683 per token. The holder count has passed 8,500, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The $1.17 million presale milestone gives AlphaPepe a specific company update as Dogecoin price prediction headlines return to the $1.00 debate. Analysts are watching whether ETF access, commodity classification, and broader meme coin demand can push DOGE toward the long-discussed target. Dogecoin remains one of the most recognized large-cap meme assets, but AlphaPepe is moving on a nearer timeline, where presale growth, product usage, and launch preparation are already visible.

AlphaPepe Announces $1.17M Presale Milestone as Stage 16 Builds Momentum

AlphaPepe crossing $1.17 million marks another major step in the project’s presale trajectory. Stage 16 remains active at $0.01683, and the holder count has now passed 8,500. That continued growth matters because the presale is no longer relying only on early launch attention. It is building through repeated stage progression, product usage, and a growing community base before public trading begins.

The stage-based structure gives AlphaPepe a visible path as the Q2 launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe’s core product is AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has already crossed 3,000 active users, giving the project working product activity before exchange access. This matters because many presale projects still approach public markets with only a roadmap. AlphaPepe is entering its launch window with users already testing its core tools.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.17 million raise, 8,500+ holders, Stage 16 activity, and the 3,000-user AlphaSwap demo, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile as the Q2 exchange debut approaches.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $1.00 as ETF Access Enters the Debate

The Dogecoin price prediction has returned to the $1.00 debate as analysts review DOGE’s ETF access and institutional setup. Reaching $1 would require a market cap above $150 billion , making it a major large-cap move rather than a simple meme rally. Still, Dogecoin now has structural catalysts it did not have in earlier cycles.

Dogecoin has been discussed through the lens of digital commodity treatment and regulated investment products that could give investors broader access. The $1.00 target remains ambitious, but the institutional pathway is clearer than it was during prior DOGE cycles.

That difference matters in the current market. Dogecoin gives buyers the large-cap meme coin trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s $1.17 million presale milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has passed 8,500 holders, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the 10/10 BlockSAFU audit is complete ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Dogecoin’s $1.00 target remains one of the biggest meme coin predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF access, market cap expansion, institutional demand, and broad risk appetite improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the $1.17 million milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not waiting until after listing to show progress. Users are already testing AlphaSwap, the audit is complete, and the presale is advancing through Stage 16 as the Q2 roadmap moves closer to public exchange access.

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FAQs

What is AlphaPepe’s current presale status?

AlphaPepe has raised over $1.17 million with 8,500+ holders. Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 users, and the Q2 exchange debut is approaching.

Can Dogecoin reach $1.00?

Dogecoin reaching $1.00 would require a market cap above $150 billion. ETF access and institutional demand improve the bull case, but the target still depends on strong inflows and broad market demand.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a crypto presale project building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683, has raised over $1.17 million, passed 8,500 holders, surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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