Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Q1 2026 Update: Tecan on track with low-single-digit local currency growth in Q1; full-year 2026 outlook confirmed

Männedorf, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today provided an update on its performance for the first quarter of 2026, reporting sales growth of 3.4% in local currencies. Order entry grew by 6.7% in local currencies, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1 in both business segments.

At the segment level, sales in the Life Sciences Business grew by 1.3% in local currencies, driven by growth in the Biopharma customer segment, while sales in Academia & Government declined as expected.

Sales in the Partnering Business segment increased by 4.9% in local currencies, with solid growth in the Diagnostics and Medtech customer segments, while sales in life science research declined as anticipated.

The “Rewired” program, focused on portfolio discipline, commercial and operational excellence, is progressing according to plan, as outlined at the Capital Markets Update on March 16.

2026 guidance and medium-term outlook confirmed

Tecan reaffirms its 2026 guidance, as most recently communicated on March 16, 2026, with sales growth in the low single-digit percentage range in local currencies and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.5% to 16.5% of sales¹.

The company also reiterates its medium-term outlook, as presented at the recent Capital Markets Update, including the targets of achieving sales of CHF 1 billion¹ and a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin¹ by 2028.

1 Assumes tariff rates in effect as of December 31, 2025. Any changes to tariff rates may impact the outlook. Profitability expectations for 2026 and for the medium-term sales and adjusted EBITDA margin outlook are based on an average exchange rate forecast of one euro equaling CHF 0.92 and one US dollar equaling CHF 0.80.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

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