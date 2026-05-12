Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 4 to May 8, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 4 to May 8, 2026

Puteaux, May 12, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 4 to May 8, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/04/2026FR001243512115,34826.2207AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/04/2026FR001243512173,11826.2301CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/04/2026FR001243512114,87426.2263TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/04/2026FR001243512195,27926.2205XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/05/2026FR001243512114,82626.7135AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/05/2026FR001243512171,50026.7141CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/05/2026FR001243512113,80326.7149TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/05/2026FR001243512193,68426.7066XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/06/2026FR001243512114,89627.6310AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/06/2026FR001243512171,63927.6024CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/06/2026FR001243512113,59327.6324TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/06/2026FR001243512194,33427.6099XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/07/2026FR001243512115,61327.8570AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/07/2026FR001243512178,82627.8354CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/07/2026FR001243512113,75027.8420TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/07/2026FR001243512195,08327.8333XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/08/2026FR001243512115,75027.4727AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/08/2026FR001243512176,58027.4661CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/08/2026FR001243512112,88427.4659TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/08/2026FR001243512192,11927.4630XPAR
 Total987,49927.1725 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 4 to May 8, 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 