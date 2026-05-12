Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 4 to May 8, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 4 to May 8, 2026

Puteaux, May 12, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 4 to May 8, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/04/2026 FR0012435121 15,348 26.2207 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/04/2026 FR0012435121 73,118 26.2301 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/04/2026 FR0012435121 14,874 26.2263 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/04/2026 FR0012435121 95,279 26.2205 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/05/2026 FR0012435121 14,826 26.7135 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/05/2026 FR0012435121 71,500 26.7141 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/05/2026 FR0012435121 13,803 26.7149 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/05/2026 FR0012435121 93,684 26.7066 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2026 FR0012435121 14,896 27.6310 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2026 FR0012435121 71,639 27.6024 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2026 FR0012435121 13,593 27.6324 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/06/2026 FR0012435121 94,334 27.6099 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2026 FR0012435121 15,613 27.8570 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2026 FR0012435121 78,826 27.8354 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2026 FR0012435121 13,750 27.8420 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/07/2026 FR0012435121 95,083 27.8333 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/08/2026 FR0012435121 15,750 27.4727 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/08/2026 FR0012435121 76,580 27.4661 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/08/2026 FR0012435121 12,884 27.4659 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/08/2026 FR0012435121 92,119 27.4630 XPAR Total 987,499 27.1725



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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