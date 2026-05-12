Sword Group: Acquisition in the UK - New Strategic Acquisition in Scotland Complementary « multi-hybrid cloud computing » skills

Sword Group continues to pursue its international development strategy with the acquisition of CirrusHQ, a recognised AWS cloud specialist headquartered in Edinburgh.

CirrusHQ, is an established company based in Edinburgh delivering customer cloud strategies as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting and Solution Provider partner.

CirrusHQ, provides cloud infrastructure, transformation strategies, and migration capabilities for enterprise-scale IT estates, ensuring regulatory compliance, high performance, and resilience for a broad range of businesses.

CirrusHQ will make a significant contribution to Sword’s multi-cloud and hybrid capabilities across all sectors, with a particular focus on Education and Public Sector.

The annual revenue trend of this acqusition comes to £6.0M per year with 12%+ EBIT margin.

The organic growth rate for CirrusHQ, once integrated into Sword, is budgeted at 20% per year.

The company will be consolidated in the Group’s accounts with effect from May 1st 2026.

« We are delighted to welcome CirrusHQ to the Sword family. Their deep expertise and ability to deliver innovation at pace will be a great asset as we continue to grow and evolve to meet the demands of a fast-changing landscape shaped by digital and AI technologies » said Kevin Moreton, CEO of Sword UK.

About Sword Group

Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Calendar

23/07/26

Publication of Q2 2026 Revenue

10/09/26

SFAF Meeting | H1 2026 Results in Lyon & via Videoconference

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

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