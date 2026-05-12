Rexel: Acquisition of Revere Electrical Supply, expanding Rexel’s US footprint





Acquisition of Revere Electrical Supply, expanding Rexel’s US footprint





Rexel announces it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Revere Electrical Supply.

Headquartered in Mokena, Illinois, Revere is a recognized industrial automation player and authorized reseller of Rockwell automation solutions, known for its technical expertise and end-to-end range of solutions. It benefits from legacy of over 100 years of service and relationships in the Illinois and Wisconsin markets.

The company operates 10 branches and generated turnover of c. $330m in 2025.

Revere is Rexel’s 16th acquisition in North America since 2020 and its second biggest. It will be accretive immediately and value-creating in year 3. It significantly expands Rexel’s footprint in the important Midwest market and builds on Rexel’s strong presence in North America in industrial automation, a vertical benefiting from several mega trends.

This acquisition, Rexel’s second since the beginning of the year, is a further demonstration of Rexel’s strategy to accelerate growth by combining value-creating M&A and organic efforts.





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of 1,876 branches in 17 countries, with 26,306 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.4 billion in 2025.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESSE

Taddeo: Pierre-Jean Lemauff +33 7 77 78 58 67 pierre-jean.lemauff@taddeo.fr

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