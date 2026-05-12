AB Akola Group Invitation to the 9M 2025/2026 Financial Results Webinar

AB Akola Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Akola Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar for the 9 months results of the financial year 2025/2026, scheduled on May 21st, 2026 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions.

We encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until May 20th, 2026 to Olga.Azarova@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/7717781502029/WN_kXlsjCZUQTOPfzCZ5nTdVQ

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments of AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403