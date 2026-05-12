Enterome presents Phase 2 indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma data at EHA showing EO2463 induces B cell target-specific CD8 T-cell expansion correlating with clinical outcomes

Interim results from SIDNEY Phase 2 trial show EO2463 rapidly induced extensive in vivo expansion of B cell target-specific CD8 T-cells

Correlation established between EO2463-induced and B cell target-specific CD8 T-cell expansions and Lugano objective response

Target-specific CD8 T-cells expansion is possible candidate for predictive biomarker in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

Poster presentation at European Hematology Association (EHA) on 12 June

Paris, France – 12 MAY, 2026 (0830 CET)



Enterome SA, a clinical-stage company pioneering OncoMimics™, a new class of off-the-shelf, multi-target in vivo immune therapies shown to induce a rapid, long-lasting and potent expansion of specific memory T-cells to fight cancer, will present highly encouraging data for its lead OncoMimics™ immunotherapy EO2463 in indolent NHL at the Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in June.

OncoMimics™ closely mimic tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) of solid tumors, or cell lineage markers in B cell malignancies. Clinical data from the ongoing SIDNEY Phase 2 trial show that EO2463 rapidly induced therapeutically relevant levels of target-specific CD8 T-cells via in vivo expansion that correlate with clinical efficacy. Given that the levels of EO2463 and B cell target specific CD8 T-cells correlate with objective tumor responses, these measures have the potential to be developed as predictive biomarkers.

“The data presented in this abstract further strengthen confidence in EO2463 as a unique treatment-candidate for indolent NHL across different disease settings. It is exciting that EO2463 induced expansions of specific CD8 T-cells - which is easily measured - can be envisioned as potential biomarkers for clinical outcomes for patients treated with EO2463,” said Jan Fagerberg, Chief Medical Officer at Enterome.

“EO2463 is particularly well-suited for patients in the watch-and-wait setting, who are currently being monitored, but usually do not receive any other treatment. EO2463 is well-tolerated, easy to administer and has shown robust tumor-specific immunogenic activity, as well as clear monotherapy objective responses in clinical testing. We are actively engaged in the regulatory process to further advance the candidate drug into a Phase 3 registrational trial,” said Pierre Belichard, Chief Executive Officer of Enterome.

While patients in the watch-and-wait setting often have visibly swollen lymph nodes, no treatment other than watchful waiting is indicated under the current standard of care, as long as there are no troublesome symptoms. Nevertheless, these patients often are understandably anxious about their disease, which usually progresses.

Details of the poster presentation:



Abstract: PF938

PF938 Title: EO2463 (EO) an off-the-shelf multi-target peptide immunotherapy: in vivo CD8 T-cell expansion kinetics correlates with efficacy in patients (pts) with follicular (FL) and marginal zone (MZL) lymphoma

EO2463 (EO) an off-the-shelf multi-target peptide immunotherapy: in vivo CD8 T-cell expansion kinetics correlates with efficacy in patients (pts) with follicular (FL) and marginal zone (MZL) lymphoma Presenting Author: Jose Caetano (JC) Villasboas, MD Mayo Clinic

Jose Caetano (JC) Villasboas, MD Mayo Clinic Session date: 12 June 2026

12 June 2026 Presentation time: 1845 CEST

Indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is a group of difficult to treat chronic conditions with relapses - such as follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma - characterized by slow progression and few symptoms, and reduced life expectancy. It is usually diagnosed by the appearance of swollen lymph nodes, and the early stages of the disease can be characterized by a lack of troublesome symptoms such as night sweats, fever or weight loss. There is a widespread consensus among leading investigators on the need for a well-tolerated and effective monotherapy to stop or slow progression for patients in the watch-and-wait setting.

EO2463 is an innovative, off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ active immunotherapy that combines four synthetic peptides. These non-self, microbial-derived peptides correspond to CD8 HLA-A2 epitopes that exhibit molecular mimicry with the B lymphocyte-specific lineage markers CD20, CD22, CD37, and CD268 (BAFF receptor). It also includes the helper peptide (CD4+ epitope) universal cancer peptide 2 (UCP2).

OncoMimics™ consist of bacteria-derived peptide antigens that closely mimic tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) of solid tumors, or cell linage markers (e.g. as observed in B cell lymphomas). These antigens induce a fast and potent in vivo expansion of cytotoxic memory CD8 T-cells, primed by gut bacteria, and cross-reactive with TAAs/B cell markers. Because the peptides are “non-self”, OncoMimics™ avoid the self-tolerance that limits many cancer immunotherapies to enable rapid, potent, and durable responses to tumors. The synthetically produced peptides are designed in silico, mining Enterome’s proprietary database of 23 million commensal bacteria genes. Each product combines multiple high-affinity peptides to broaden target coverage and mitigate tumor heterogeneity.



Enterome SA (www.enterome.com) is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough OncoMimics™ immunotherapeutics for cancer. The three most advanced product candidates have shown positive early data in Phase 2 clinical development, supporting the novel OncoMimics™ modality. The company’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on the unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to discover OncoMimics™ with high similarity to tumor associated antigens (TAA) based on the big-data insights from millions of gut bacterial proteins that live in humans.



For more information, please contact:

ENTEROME INVESTOR & MEDIA RELATIONS Pierre Belichard

Chief Executive Officer







+33 (0)1 75 77 27 85

communication@enterome.com







Cohesion Bureau

Chris Maggos / Giovanni Ca’Zorzi







+41 (0)79 367 6254 / +33 (0)7 84 67 07 27

enterome@cohesionbureau.com





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