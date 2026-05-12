Final terms for mortgage-covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark will open four new mortgage-coverd bonds (SDRO’s).
The new mortgage-covered bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
The new mortgage-covered bonds are covered by the "Base prospectus for mortgage-covered bonds and mortgage bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S."
The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark's website at www.rd.dk/Investor.
The final terms are hereby published.
Please contact Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk on tel. +45 45 13 20 68 if you have any questions.
Attachments
- NewFinalTerms12GMAJ2026UK
- NewFinalTerms11FMAJ2026UK
- NewFinalTerms12EMAJ2026UK
- NewFinalTerms12FMAJ2026UK