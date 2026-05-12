Dairy Herd Management Market Size to be Worth USD 11.94 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Dairy Herd Management Market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR 9.94% during 2026-2035.

Analysis of Dairy Herd Management Market shows the rising need for dairy products and the need for an efficient way of managing farms. New dairy herd management technology assists farmers to track their animals' health, breeding, milk yield, and feeding efficiency.





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U.S. Dairy Herd Management Market is projected to grow from USD 1.24 billion in 2025 to USD 3.10 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.69% from 2026-2035

The U.S. Dairy Herd Management Market is expanding supported by of the increased demand for dairy products and the requirement for effective farm management. The use of IoT-based sensors, big data analysis, and herd management tools has contributed to improved animal welfare, productivity, and feed management. Expansion in commercial dairy farms and the production of quality and safe dairy products has fueled the market growth.

Rising Demand for Milk and Dairy Products to Drive Market Expansion

As more people are consuming milk, cheese, yoghurt, and other dairy products, there is increasing pressure on dairy farmers to produce more milk and enhance the performance of their herds. These herd management systems assist in improving the scheduling of feeding, monitoring of milk production, reproductive cycles, as well as minimizing animal diseases. The systems facilitate better decision making through the use of data, thus ensuring that productivity remains high and efficiency is achieved. With increasing operations of dairy farms to cope up with the growing demand for dairy products, such management tools become necessary.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The Software held a major market share of 46.8% in 2025 due to their importance in herd analysis, monitoring, and decision-making about milk production, feeding, and mating processes. The Services category is likely to show rapid growth due to the growing demand for integration services, maintenance services, consulting services, and others.

By Type

The Milk Management System holds the largest market share with a 29.6% share in 2025 owing to their importance in yield optimization and quality control. Feeding and Nutrition Management Systems are the fastest-growing segment, supporting optimized diet planning, feed efficiency, and herd health.

By Farm Size

The Large Farms segment dominates with a market share of 44.9% due to their large investments in technology, capacity for huge investments, and complex needs for herd management. Cooperative dairy farms are the fastest-growing segment, benefiting from shared resources, pooled investments, and centralized management.

By End Users

The Dairy Farms segment held a dominant position in the market in 2025 with 56.7% of market share since they are the main beneficiaries from using herd management technologies. Veterinary and livestock service providers are the fastest-growing end-user segment, offering specialized support for herd health monitoring, nutrition, and disease management.

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Regional Insights:

North America led the Dairy Herd Management Market in 2025, accounting for 35.00% of the market share owing to presence of large dairy farms, increased use of precise livestock management systems, and heavy investment in digital dairy herd management systems. Improved farm management techniques, efficient labour utilization, and favourable government policies contributed to the leading position of North America.

The Asia Pacific region was projected to have the highest CAGR of nearly 11.63% during the forecast period owing to growing consumption of dairy products, advancements in farming technology, and adoption of advanced herds management techniques. Growing awareness regarding animal health and productivity along with government measures favouring digital agriculture propelled the growth of the market in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Dairy Herd Management Market Report:

DeLaval Inc.

GEA Group AG

Afimilk Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

Lely Holding S.à r.l.

SCR Dairy (Allflex)

Fullwood Packo Ltd.

DairyMaster

Sum-It Computer Systems Ltd.

VAS (Valley Agricultural Software)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Nedap N.V.

Herdwatch

FarmWizard

AgroVision

Connecterra B.V.

Cainthus

Moocall Ltd.

CattleMax

MilkingCloud

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, DeLaval enhanced its Herd Navigator platform with AI-driven predictive analytics that detect subclinical mastitis, ketosis, and lameness up to 7 days before clinical signs appear.

DeLaval enhanced its Herd Navigator platform with AI-driven predictive analytics that detect subclinical mastitis, ketosis, and lameness up to 7 days before clinical signs appear. In November 2023, GEA launched DairyNet Cloud, a unified herd and farm management platform that combines milking data, feeding, climate control, and manure management into a single dashboard.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & TRACEABILITY METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of digital herd management systems for traceability, milk quality compliance, antibiotic monitoring, and government/cooperative reporting requirements across dairy farms.

helps you understand the adoption of digital herd management systems for traceability, milk quality compliance, antibiotic monitoring, and government/cooperative reporting requirements across dairy farms. LABOR AUTOMATION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate reductions in labor costs, herd monitoring time, and manual record-keeping through automation-driven dairy management solutions improving farm productivity.

helps you evaluate reductions in labor costs, herd monitoring time, and manual record-keeping through automation-driven dairy management solutions improving farm productivity. FEED OPTIMIZATION & COST SAVINGS INDICATORS – helps you identify improvements in feed efficiency, reduction in feed waste, maintenance cost savings, and overall operational expenditure optimization at the farm level.

helps you identify improvements in feed efficiency, reduction in feed waste, maintenance cost savings, and overall operational expenditure optimization at the farm level. MILK YIELD & HERD PRODUCTIVITY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess the impact of herd management systems on milk yield per cow, calving intervals, pregnancy detection rates, and overall dairy cattle productivity enhancement.

helps you assess the impact of herd management systems on milk yield per cow, calving intervals, pregnancy detection rates, and overall dairy cattle productivity enhancement. HERD HEALTH & LIVESTOCK SUSTAINABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you understand reductions in herd mortality and culling rates along with increases in the productive lifespan of dairy cattle enabled by predictive monitoring and health management systems.

helps you understand reductions in herd mortality and culling rates along with increases in the productive lifespan of dairy cattle enabled by predictive monitoring and health management systems. RETURN-ON-INVESTMENT & DIGITAL FARM MANAGEMENT ADOPTION – helps you uncover the financial viability and adoption trends of herd management technologies through ROI period analysis, digital implementation benefits, and long-term operational gains.

Dairy Herd Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.65 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.94 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.94% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Software, Hardware, Services)

• By Type (Milk Management Systems, Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems, Animal Waste Management Systems, Breeding Management, Others)

• By Farm Size (Small-Scale Dairy Farms, Large-Scale Dairy Farms, Cooperative Dairy Farms)

• By End User (Dairy Farms, Cooperative Dairy Farms, Veterinary & Livestock Service Providers, Research & Academic Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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