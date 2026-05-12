NFC Chip Market Size to Worth USD 13.71 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFC Chip Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The NFC Chip Market Size was valued at USD 3.58 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.71 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR 14.37% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Adoption of NFC-Enabled Smart Packaging for Traceability and Supply Chain Efficiency to Augment Market Growth Globally

As a result of growing demands for product traceability, real-time data access, and improved transparency in the supply chain processes, the NFC Chip Market is getting increasingly popular. The growing application of NFC responses within integrated packaging technology has facilitated improvements in logistics efficiency, counterfeit protection, and customer engagement efficiency. In addition to that, growing implementation of digital product tracking systems and innovations in smart packaging technologies are also considered some other factors driving the growth in their demand within the retail, food, and logistics industries, and thus driving the market.

NFC Chip Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 3.58 Billion

: 3.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 13.71 Billion

: 13.71 Billion CAGR : 14.37% during 2026–2035

: 14.37% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Sony Group Corporation

Renesas Electronics

MediaTek

Microchip Technology

onsemi

Analog Devices

Murata Manufacturing

Toshiba Corporation

ams OSRAM

Huawei HiSilicon

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

STATS ChipPAC

NFC Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Storage Capacity(64 Bytes, 168 Bytes, 180 Bytes and 540 Bytes)

• By Verticals(Banking and Financial Institutions, Media and entertainment, Retail, Hospitality and Healthcare)

• By Application(Contactless Payments, Access Control & Security, Smart Cards & ID Cards, Asset Tracking & Inventory Management, Ticketing & Transportation and Data Sharing & Pairing Devices)

• By End-Use Industry(Automotive, Government & Public Sector, Education, IT & Telecommunications, Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer Electronics)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Storage

168 Bytes NFC chips remain the dominant segment, accounting for 37.20% share in 2025, owing to their balanced memory size, cost efficiency, and extensive use across payment systems, access control solutions, and smart card applications. 64 Bytes NFC chips are expected to grow at the fastest pace, at a CAGR of around 19.00% driven by rising adoption in low-cost applications, simple data transfer use cases, IoT-enabled devices, and entry-level authentication systems.

By Verticals

Banking and financial institutions dominated the market with 29.00% share in 2025, driven by widespread adoption of NFC-enabled payments, secure transactions, and expanding digital banking infrastructure. Healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 16.77%, supported by increasing use of NFC for patient identification, asset tracking, device authentication, and contactless data exchange to improve efficiency and safety.

By Applications

Contactless payments dominated the market with a 34.00% share in 2025, driven by widespread NFC integration across cards, smartphones, and POS systems enabling fast and secure transactions. Data sharing and pairing devices is expected to grow at the fastest pace at a CAGR of 19.34%, supported by rising smartphone and wearable penetration and expanding IoT ecosystems enabling seamless connectivity and rapid device pairing.

By End-Use

Consumer electronics held the largest share of 36.50% in 2025 driven by high penetration of NFC in smartphones, tablets, wearables and smart home devices. The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of around 18.06%. The growth is being fueled by the growing integration of NFC for digital car keys, in-vehicle authentication, infotainment pairing, and secure access systems.

Regional Insights:

North America region dominates the NFC Chip Market by holding a share of 33.40% in 2025 due to its advanced semiconductor ecosystem, strong presence of leading technology companies, and early adoption of contactless payment systems. High investments in R&D, widespread use of smartphones, growing demand for secure access control, and increasing integration of NFC in automotive and IoT applications further drive market growth across the region.

Asia-Pacific NFC Chip Market is strong growth at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period due to fast adoption of smartphones, strong digital payment ecosystem and strong presence of the global electronics manufacturing hubs. The growth in demand for contactless from various countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea for transactions, smart cards, and IoT-enabled devices further expands the market. Also, increasing digitalization initiatives taken by the government, the announcement of mega smart cities in many developing countries, and high investments in smart infrastructure and connected technologies are pushing the NFC chips in the region.

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Recent Developments:

In Feb 2026, NXP Semiconductors reported strong momentum driven by growing demand for “physical AI” applications, with its industrial chips segment expected to expand significantly as AI-enabled solutions are increasingly adopted in automation, robotics, logistics, and workplace safety systems.

NXP Semiconductors reported strong momentum driven by growing demand for “physical AI” applications, with its industrial chips segment expected to expand significantly as AI-enabled solutions are increasingly adopted in automation, robotics, logistics, and workplace safety systems. In April 2025, STMicroelectronics unveiled next-generation automotive NFC readers ST25R500 and ST25R501 for CCC Digital Key applications, offering up to 70% greater detection range, compact design, and enhanced performance for secure car access, pairing, and wireless charging use cases.

Exclusive Sections of the NFC Chip Market Report (The USPs):

NFC CHIP TECHNOLOGY ARCHITECTURE & TYPE SEGMENTATION – helps you understand the evolution and distribution of NFC chip types including reader/writer, peer-to-peer, and card emulation modes, along with advancements in active, passive, and secure element integrated chip architectures used across applications

helps you understand the evolution and distribution of NFC chip types including reader/writer, peer-to-peer, and card emulation modes, along with advancements in active, passive, and secure element integrated chip architectures used across applications PERFORMANCE, CONNECTIVITY & COMMUNICATION STANDARDS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate key operational parameters such as data transfer rate, read/write range, signal stability, and compliance with global standards like ISO/IEC 14443 and ISO/IEC 18092 driving interoperability and performance consistency

helps you evaluate key operational parameters such as data transfer rate, read/write range, signal stability, and compliance with global standards like ISO/IEC 14443 and ISO/IEC 18092 driving interoperability and performance consistency SECURITY & ENCRYPTION CAPABILITY METRICS – helps you assess the strength of NFC chips in secure applications by analyzing encryption protocols, authentication mechanisms, secure element integration, and resistance to interference in high-risk environments such as payments and identity systems

helps you assess the strength of NFC chips in secure applications by analyzing encryption protocols, authentication mechanisms, secure element integration, and resistance to interference in high-risk environments such as payments and identity systems SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING & YIELD EFFICIENCY INDICATORS – helps you understand fabrication efficiency through CMOS-based production processes, wafer node technologies, yield rates, chip packaging methods, and testing protocols ensuring reliability and scalability

helps you understand fabrication efficiency through CMOS-based production processes, wafer node technologies, yield rates, chip packaging methods, and testing protocols ensuring reliability and scalability SUPPLY CHAIN & GLOBAL SOURCING NETWORK ANALYSIS – helps you identify critical dependencies across silicon wafer sourcing, foundries, OSAT providers, distribution channels, and regional supply chain localization strategies impacting cost, availability, and scalability

helps you identify critical dependencies across silicon wafer sourcing, foundries, OSAT providers, distribution channels, and regional supply chain localization strategies impacting cost, availability, and scalability INTEGRATION & POWER OPTIMIZATION ADVANCEMENTS – helps you uncover innovation trends in ultra-low power NFC chip design, microcontroller/SoC integration, and energy-efficient architectures enabling wider adoption in smartphones, wearables, and IoT ecosystems.

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