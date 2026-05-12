ViCentra Announces Commercial Launch of New Smartphone-Controlled Kaleido Automated Insulin Delivery Patch Pump System

New system combines Kaleido with Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm and Dexcom G7, with first commercial deliveries in Germany and the Netherlands planned for later this summer

Enables insulin automation to be controlled directly from the user’s smartphone, rather than a separate dedicated handset

Starting on Kaleido today with Diabeloop’s DBLG1 algorithm is the fastest path to Kaleido with DBLG2 and Dexcom G7





UTRECHT, The Netherlands, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViCentra, a European medical device company commercializing the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, today announced the commercial launch of its new smartphone-controlled hybrid closed loop system, with first commercial deliveries in Germany and the Netherlands planned for later this summer.

The new system brings together Kaleido, the smallest, lightest and most precise insulin patch pump in its class, with Diabeloop’s self-learning DBLG2 algorithm and Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system to deliver a more streamlined hybrid closed loop experience. Designed to fit more naturally into daily life, Kaleido is discreet, intuitive and personalized, giving people with diabetes greater flexibility and choice in how they manage their therapy.

The system enables hybrid closed loop therapy to be controlled directly from the user’s smartphone, rather than a separate dedicated handset. Dexcom G7 further enhances the experience with its smaller, all-in-one sensor and transmitter, making the overall system more streamlined and convenient to use.

Following a pilot launch in the Netherlands, ViCentra is now moving into commercial execution in Germany and the Netherlands. With the commercial version of the system now ready for market, ViCentra will formally unveil the new system at the 60th DDG Diabetes Congress in Berlin, the annual congress of the German Diabetes Association (Deutsche Diabetes Gesellschaft), ahead of first deliveries later this summer.

“This is an important milestone for ViCentra and an exciting step forward for people with diabetes in Germany and the Netherlands,” said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra. “With Kaleido, DBLG2 and Dexcom G7, we are making automated insulin delivery simpler, more flexible and easier to live with. It brings together smartphone control, the latest CGM technology and Kaleido’s distinctive design in a way that fits more naturally into everyday life.”

Starting on Kaleido today with Diabeloop’s DBLG1 algorithm is the fastest path to Kaleido with DBLG2 and Dexcom G7. This allows healthcare professionals to start therapy for people with diabetes now and we’ll transition them smoothly to the new system when it becomes available later this summer.

Over the past year, ViCentra has expanded its commercial presence in Germany and the Netherlands, strengthened its operational readiness, and continued building the capabilities needed to support future growth in Europe and the U.S. The introduction of Kaleido with Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm and Dexcom G7 marks the next step in ViCentra’s strategy to scale a differentiated insulin delivery platform and expand access to automated insulin delivery. ViCentra will provide further updates on availability and transition pathways as the launch approaches.

ViCentra will be exhibiting at the 60th DDG Diabetes Congress in Berlin, Germany, from 13–15 May 2026 and welcomes meetings with healthcare professionals, partners and other stakeholders throughout the event.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

Email: vicentra@optimumcomms.com

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, ROM Utrecht Region, Venturing Tech, Health Innovations and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class—delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop’s clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.