Oil Refining Market to Hit USD 75.08 Billion by 2031 Driven by Petrochemical Integration & Refinery Expansion: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global oil refining market is projected to grow from USD 64.44 billion in 2026 to reach USD 75.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.11% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising investments in petrochemical integration, cleaner fuel upgrades, and renewable diesel production as refiners adapt to weaker gasoline demand. Emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa continue to lead refinery expansion, while stricter ESG norms and limited new projects in OECD countries are reshaping global refining dynamics. Companies with advanced conversion capabilities, flexible feedstocks, and digital optimization strategies are gaining a stronger competitive edge.

Oil Refining Market Trends and Insights

Growing Petrochemical Integration Across Asia

Refiners across Asia are increasingly linking refining operations with petrochemical production to improve profitability and reduce dependence on transportation fuels. Companies are expanding cracker units and chemical processing facilities to benefit from rising demand for plastics and specialty chemicals. This strategy is helping refiners strengthen long-term earnings and remain competitive as fuel consumption patterns evolve.

Cleaner Marine Fuel Standards Encouraging Refinery Upgrades

Stricter environmental regulations for marine fuels are pushing refiners to modernize desulfurization facilities and improve fuel quality. Investments in hydroprocessing technologies are enabling producers to supply cleaner diesel and bunker fuels while enhancing operational flexibility. These upgrades are also increasing demand for refining catalysts and hydrogen-based processing systems.

Gulf Producers Expanding Downstream Capabilities

Middle Eastern energy companies are strengthening their presence in downstream operations by combining crude production with refining and petrochemical assets. Their integrated business models help improve export competitiveness and support growing fuel demand in Asian markets. This expansion is reshaping global trade flows and increasing pressure on independent refiners.

Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Our assessment of the oil refining market reflects observable capacity trends, margin dynamics, and evolving product demand across regions, using rigorously validated data and triangulated sources, enabling greater confidence in Mordor Intelligence’s consistent and transparently derived industry analysis.”

Oil Refining Industry Segmentation Insights

By Product Slate

Light Distillates (Gasoline, Naphtha)

Middle Distillates (Diesel/Gasoil, Jet/Kero)

Fuel Oil and Residuals

Petrochemical Feedstocks (Propylene, Aromatics)

By Ownership

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Integrated Oil Companies (IOCs)



Independent/Merchant Refiners

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/oil-refining-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Oil Refining Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the refining sector as countries expand integrated refining and petrochemical operations to support rising domestic fuel and plastics demand. Governments across the region are encouraging capacity additions and import substitution projects, while developed markets such as Japan and South Korea focus on advanced refining technologies and operational efficiency.

North America remains a major refining and export hub due to strong shale oil production and flexible refinery infrastructure. U.S. refiners are investing in cleaner fuel solutions and renewable energy integration to improve profitability and meet evolving environmental standards. Meanwhile, Canada and Mexico are working toward refinery modernization to strengthen regional competitiveness.

Europe is undergoing a major transition as refiners shift from traditional fuel production toward renewable and sustainable energy platforms. Rising environmental regulations and carbon costs are accelerating refinery conversions, increasing reliance on imported refined products and reshaping trade dynamics across the region.

Oil Refining Companies

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec Corp.

Shell plc

Saudi Aramco

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Valero Energy Corp.



Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Rosneft PJSC

CNPC

TotalEnergies SE

PKN Orlen SA

Petrobras SA

ENOC

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Petron Corp.

PETRONAS

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

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