DutyFreeFood.com Opens Global Vendor & Investor Enrollment Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch of the World’s First Global Online Duty-Free Food, Spirits & Beverage Marketplace

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DutyFreeFood.com, a next-generation global marketplace dedicated to food, beverages, spirits, confectionery, gourmet products, and premium consumer brands, today announced the official opening of its early enrollment program for vendors, wholesalers, importers, distributors, premium brands, strategic suppliers, and investors ahead of its anticipated Fall 2026 launch.

DutyFreeFood.com is being developed to bring duty-free experience directly to consumers, retailers, importers, and wholesalers around the world — without the need to travel, visit an airport, board a plane, or cross a border.

No airport required. No boarding pass required. Duty-free shopping from the comfort of your home.

Reimagining Duty-Free Food & Beverage Shopping for the Digital Age

For decades, duty-free shopping has been limited mainly to airports, cruise terminals, border stores, and international travel zones. Consumers had to travel in order to access attractive pricing on premium food, spirits, beverages, chocolates, confectionery, gourmet products, and international brands.

DutyFreeFood.com was created to challenge that outdated model.

By combining global e-commerce, brand partnerships, supplier networks, wholesale opportunities, and digital marketplace technology, DutyFreeFood.com aims to offer consumers, wholesalers, importers, retailers, and international buyers access to premium products at duty-free or duty-free-equivalent value — directly online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Open 24/7 — When Airports Slow Down, DutyFreeFood Keeps Selling

Traditional duty-free retail depends heavily on passenger traffic, tourism, airline activity, airport access, and geopolitical stability. When flights are delayed, airports slow down, borders tighten, or travel decreases, traditional duty-free stores can suffer.

DutyFreeFood.com introduces a more resilient model:

Digital-first.

Global.

Open 24/7.

Accessible from home.

Built for consumers, wholesalers, importers, and brands.

Less dependent on airport foot traffic.

When airports slow down, DutyFreeFood.com keeps selling.

A Global Marketplace for Food, Spirits, Beverages & Premium Brands

DutyFreeFood.com is being designed as a premium online destination where shoppers and business buyers will eventually be able to discover and purchase products across major duty-free and travel retail categories, including:

Spirits

Wines and champagnes

Beers

Zero-proof spirits

Soft drinks

Energy drinks

Mineral waters

Gourmet foods

Chocolates

Confectionery

Coffee and tea

Caviar

Smoked salmon

Luxury snacks

Premium grocery products

International food brands

Travel retail exclusives

Wholesale food and beverage lots

The platform is intended to serve both direct-to-consumer shopping and business-to-business opportunities for wholesalers, distributors, importers, exporters, and global suppliers.

A Marketplace Built for Wholesalers, Importers & Global Suppliers

DutyFreeFood.com is not only being created for consumers. The company also sees a major opportunity to become a powerful digital marketplace for wholesalers, importers, exporters, distributors, and authorized suppliers around the world.

The platform is actively inviting:

Food manufacturers

Beverage companies

Spirits brands

Zero-proof beverage brands

Chocolate and confectionery groups

Gourmet food suppliers

Coffee and tea companies

Soft drink and water brands

Beer and champagne suppliers

Caviar and seafood suppliers

Importers and exporters

Wholesalers

Authorized distributors

Strategic logistics partners

Premium international brands



DutyFreeFood.com aims to help suppliers reach new customers, open new markets, and sell beyond traditional airport and travel retail channels.

Premium Brands Opportunity

As global consumer habits shift and e-commerce continues to redefine retail, DutyFreeFood.com believes premium food and beverage brands need new digital channels that are more flexible, international, and accessible.

Early participating brands and vendors may benefit from:

Preferred category placement

First-mover visibility

Launch campaign exposure

Global customer reach

Wholesale and importer visibility

Direct-to-consumer opportunities

New cross-border sales channels

Long-term strategic positioning

Access to a duty-free-style digital marketplace



Qualified vendors are encouraged to apply early while category positions remain available.

Investor Participation Now Open

In parallel with vendor onboarding, DutyFreeFood.com is also opening discussions with investors interested in participating in the development of a potentially disruptive global commerce platform.

Capital raised during this phase is expected to support:

Marketplace development

E-commerce technology

Vendor acquisition

Brand onboarding

Global marketing

Logistics integrations

Wholesale platform tools

International growth

Strategic partnerships

Launch campaigns

Statement from Management

DutyFreeFood.com was created from a simple idea: why should duty-free food, spirits, beverages, chocolates, and gourmet products be limited to travelers inside airports? We believe the future of duty-free is digital, global, and accessible from home. Consumers should be able to discover premium brands without needing to travel, and wholesalers, importers, and suppliers should have a new global marketplace to reach buyers worldwide. DutyFreeFood.com is being built to open that opportunity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Launch Timeline

DutyFreeFood.com is currently under development and is already accepting wholesale inquiries and wholesale orders from qualified buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and strategic partners.

The company anticipates beginning live B2C operations in Fall 2026, while vendor, supplier, wholesale, importer, distributor, and investor enrollment is now open. B2B sales are already available for qualified wholesale buyers and commercial partners.

DutyFreeFood.com aims to transform duty-free shopping from a travel-based privilege into a global digital opportunity.

From airport shelves to home delivery.

From local travel retail to global online access.

From limited hours to open 24/7.

DutyFreeFood.com is being built for the next generation of duty-free food, spirits, beverages, and premium global brands.

Get Involved

Vendors & Brands

Showcase your products on a future global duty-free food and beverage marketplace.

Wholesalers & Importers

Explore opportunities to buy, sell, and distribute premium products worldwide.

Investors

Join the growth story at an early stage.

Strategic Partners

Explore collaboration opportunities in logistics, technology, sourcing, and international commerce.

Contact

DutyFreeFood.com

Website: www.dutyfreefood.com

Vendor Inquiries: vendors@dutyfreefood.com

Investor Relations: contact@dutyfreefood.com

About DutyFreeFood.com

DutyFreeFood.com is a global marketplace under development focused on reinventing duty-free food, spirits, beverages, gourmet products, confectionery, and premium brand shopping through a digital, borderless platform. The company is being designed to connect consumers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, suppliers, and premium brands worldwide through a new online duty-free-style marketplace.