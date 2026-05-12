North America Energy Transition Research Report 2026: Impacts of Policy Support, Strong Demand, and Technological Innovations

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Transition - Sector and Companies Driving Development - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America's energy transition has gained pace in recent years, propelled by policy support, strong demand, and technological innovations. The US and Canada have emerged as regional leaders; however, the current US administration may delay the region's energy transition as the legislative focus shifts away from clean energy technologies and back to conventional energy sources.
Despite the region's continued reliance on natural gas and the current US administration's efforts to expand thermal generation, renewables are rapidly scaling due to substantial cost declines and state-level mandates.
North America's energy storage capacity is dominated by the US, which has a strong standing in the current energy storage market. However, its forecasted growth is slower than the global average, as faster expansion in APAC, particularly in China, widens the gap. Tariffs on battery components and restrictions on FEOCS for the US's 48E tax credit could hamper its development in the region.
Despite policy rollbacks in the US, North America's battery electric vehicle market is projected to grow strongly between 2025 and 2035, with a CAGR of 17%. In the US, support for EV adoption is shifting to the state level, whilst Canada's EV Affordability Program (2026) is targeting improved EV accessibility.
Driven by the US, North America is the global leader in renewable fuel production, accounting for 50% of global refinery capacity in 2025. Comprehensive federal policies, such as the US's Renewable Fuel Standard and Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations, have bolstered the region's dominance.
While other technologies have seen rollbacks in federal support under the Trump administration, including cuts to CCUS-focused clean energy demonstration projects, policy for CCUS has largely been preserved.
North America has the largest active low-carbon hydrogen capacity and a pipeline with comparatively high levels of project maturity. However, market headwinds and policy rollbacks, particularly in the US, continue to cause uncertainty for project development, exemplified by ExxonMobil's decision to pause its Baytown Hydrogen Project.
Key Highlights
- By 2035, renewables are set to reach a 43% share of North America's power mix, an increase from its 32% share in 2025. Solar PV, alone, is set to account for 19% of the power mix by 2035.
- North America's energy storage capacity is dominated by the US, which has a strong standing in the current energy storage market, accounting for 15% of global energy storage capacity.
- Despite policy rollbacks in the US, North America's battery electric vehicle market is projected to grow strongly between 2025 and 2035, with a CAGR of 17%.
- Driven by the US, North America is the global leader in renewable fuel production, accounting for 50% of global refinery capacity in 2025.
- North America is one of the world's most active regions for CCUS, accounting for 59% of active capture capacity and 40% of planned capacity.
Report Scope
- North American leaders in energy transition technologies, Country net-zero targets, Key updates within US's energy transition in 2025, power demand, data centers, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, major players in renewable energy, energy storage capacity, major players in energy storage, electric vehicle outlook, EV charging infrastructure outlook, renewable refinery outlook, renewable fuels policies, SAF and renewable diesel capacities, CCUS outlook, facilities adopting CCUS in North America, largest upcoming carbon capture and storage projects, low-carbon hydrogen outlook, regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity, largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects, hydrogen policies
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity, and generation share, and identify which countries are driving the energy transition in North America
- Identify market trends within the industry, including expected 2030 capacities for a range of technologies
- Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies, such as hydrogen and CCUS
- Understand the legislative framework laid out by the region's governments aimed at accelerating the region's decarbonization and energy transition
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Sector grid and leaders in North America
- North America net-zero targets
- Key US energy transition updates in 2025
- Power Outlook and Generation
- Power consumption and demand
- Power capacity share outlook
- Power generation share outlook
- Breakdown of power generation by US states
- North American countries' renewable generation share
- Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions
- Major players in renewable power
- Major EPC equipment manufacturers for solar and wind
- Energy Storage
- North American energy storage outlook
- Key countries and policies in energy storage
- Major players in energy storage
- Electric Vehicles
- BEV and Hybrid sales outlook
- Regional leaders in BEV deployment
- Regional EV charging infrastructure outlook
- Renewable Fuels
- North American renewable refinery outlook
- Renewable fuel policies in North America
- SAF and renewable diesel outlook
- Largest upcoming renewable refineries in North America
- CCUS
- CCUS outlook in North America
- Regional leaders in carbon capture and storage capacity
- Facility industries adopting CCUS in North America
- Largest upcoming carbon capture and storage plants
- Hydrogen
- Hydrogen outlook in North America
- Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity
- Largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants in North America
- Hydrogen policies in North America
Companies Featured
- NextEra Energy
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Iberdrola
- AES Corp
- Repsol
- Tesla
- Ford
- GM
- Marathon Petroleum
- Chevron Corp
- Valero Energy
- ExxonMobil
- Enhance Energy
- Summit Agricultural Group
- Avina Clean Hydrogen
- Nutrien
- Shell
- Meta
- RWE
- Enlight Renewable Energy
- Invenergy
- Intersect Power
- Avantus
- Terra-Gen Power
- Apex Clean Energy
- Orsted
- Enel
- EDP
- Pattern Energy Group
- Brookfield Corp
- SOLV Energy
- Swinerton Renewable Energy
- McCarthy Building Companies
- Quanta Services
- First Solar
- M.A. Mortenson
- PCL Constructors
- EMJ Corp
- Rosendin Electric
- Bechtel Corp
- Canadian Solar
- JinkoSolar Holding
- Hanwha Solutions
- Trina Solar Co
- LONGi Green Energy Technology
- JA Solar Technology
- SunPower Corp
- Maxeon Solar Technologies
- Waaree Energies
- MasTec
- Vestas Wind Systems
- McDermott International
- Renewable Energy Systems Holdings
- Siemens Energy
- Fagen
- Borea Construction
- Acciona
- General Electric
- Nordex
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Enercon
- Suzlon Energy
- Senvion
- Clipper Windpower
- Goldwind Science & Technology
- Southern Co
- OCI Holdings
- Clearway Energy Group
- Aypa Power
- Burns & McDonnell
- Gridworks
- Kiewit Corp
- Cox Energy
- Ameresco
- Candela Renewables
- Fluence Energy
- Contemporary Amperex Technology
- Wartsila Corp
- Sungrow Power Supply
- Hydrostar
- LG Chem
- BYD Co
- TotalEnergies
- Nacero Inc
- Gron Fuels LLC
- Next Renewable Fuels
- Gevo Inc
- HIF Global
- Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp
- World Energy LLC
- BW Group
- Clean Hydrogen Works
- Mitsui OSK Lines
- Calpine Corp
- Nebraska Public Power District
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Crescent Midstream
- Entergy Corp
- Capital Power Corp
- Cleveland-Cliffs
- Holcim
- Pembina Pipeline Corp
- TC Energy Corp
- Equinor
- Occidental Petroleum
- BKV Corp
- Storegga Geotechnologies
- Carbonvertt
- Mitsui E&P USA LLC
- Meriden Carbon
- Blue Sky Infrastructure
- TDL Partners
- Bluestar Energy Capital
- Bear Head Energy
- Bakken Energy
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Atco Ltd
- Suncor Energy
- TransGas Development Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kk2nz4
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