North America Energy Transition Research Report 2026: Impacts of Policy Support, Strong Demand, and Technological Innovations

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Energy Transition - Sector and Companies Driving Development - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America's energy transition has gained pace in recent years, propelled by policy support, strong demand, and technological innovations. The US and Canada have emerged as regional leaders; however, the current US administration may delay the region's energy transition as the legislative focus shifts away from clean energy technologies and back to conventional energy sources.

Despite the region's continued reliance on natural gas and the current US administration's efforts to expand thermal generation, renewables are rapidly scaling due to substantial cost declines and state-level mandates.

North America's energy storage capacity is dominated by the US, which has a strong standing in the current energy storage market. However, its forecasted growth is slower than the global average, as faster expansion in APAC, particularly in China, widens the gap. Tariffs on battery components and restrictions on FEOCS for the US's 48E tax credit could hamper its development in the region.

Despite policy rollbacks in the US, North America's battery electric vehicle market is projected to grow strongly between 2025 and 2035, with a CAGR of 17%. In the US, support for EV adoption is shifting to the state level, whilst Canada's EV Affordability Program (2026) is targeting improved EV accessibility.

Driven by the US, North America is the global leader in renewable fuel production, accounting for 50% of global refinery capacity in 2025. Comprehensive federal policies, such as the US's Renewable Fuel Standard and Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations, have bolstered the region's dominance.

While other technologies have seen rollbacks in federal support under the Trump administration, including cuts to CCUS-focused clean energy demonstration projects, policy for CCUS has largely been preserved.

North America has the largest active low-carbon hydrogen capacity and a pipeline with comparatively high levels of project maturity. However, market headwinds and policy rollbacks, particularly in the US, continue to cause uncertainty for project development, exemplified by ExxonMobil's decision to pause its Baytown Hydrogen Project.

Key Highlights

By 2035, renewables are set to reach a 43% share of North America's power mix, an increase from its 32% share in 2025. Solar PV, alone, is set to account for 19% of the power mix by 2035.

North America's energy storage capacity is dominated by the US, which has a strong standing in the current energy storage market, accounting for 15% of global energy storage capacity.

Despite policy rollbacks in the US, North America's battery electric vehicle market is projected to grow strongly between 2025 and 2035, with a CAGR of 17%.

Driven by the US, North America is the global leader in renewable fuel production, accounting for 50% of global refinery capacity in 2025.

North America is one of the world's most active regions for CCUS, accounting for 59% of active capture capacity and 40% of planned capacity.

Report Scope

North American leaders in energy transition technologies, Country net-zero targets, Key updates within US's energy transition in 2025, power demand, data centers, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, major players in renewable energy, energy storage capacity, major players in energy storage, electric vehicle outlook, EV charging infrastructure outlook, renewable refinery outlook, renewable fuels policies, SAF and renewable diesel capacities, CCUS outlook, facilities adopting CCUS in North America, largest upcoming carbon capture and storage projects, low-carbon hydrogen outlook, regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity, largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects, hydrogen policies

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity, and generation share, and identify which countries are driving the energy transition in North America

Identify market trends within the industry, including expected 2030 capacities for a range of technologies

Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies, such as hydrogen and CCUS

Understand the legislative framework laid out by the region's governments aimed at accelerating the region's decarbonization and energy transition

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive Summary

Sector grid and leaders in North America

North America net-zero targets

Key US energy transition updates in 2025

Power Outlook and Generation

Power consumption and demand

Power capacity share outlook

Power generation share outlook

Breakdown of power generation by US states

North American countries' renewable generation share

Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions

Major players in renewable power

Major EPC equipment manufacturers for solar and wind

Energy Storage

North American energy storage outlook

Key countries and policies in energy storage

Major players in energy storage

Electric Vehicles

BEV and Hybrid sales outlook

Regional leaders in BEV deployment

Regional EV charging infrastructure outlook

Renewable Fuels

North American renewable refinery outlook

Renewable fuel policies in North America

SAF and renewable diesel outlook

Largest upcoming renewable refineries in North America

CCUS

CCUS outlook in North America

Regional leaders in carbon capture and storage capacity

Facility industries adopting CCUS in North America

Largest upcoming carbon capture and storage plants

Hydrogen

Hydrogen outlook in North America

Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity

Largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants in North America

Hydrogen policies in North America

Companies Featured

NextEra Energy

Berkshire Hathaway

Iberdrola

AES Corp

Repsol

Tesla

Ford

GM

Marathon Petroleum

Chevron Corp

Valero Energy

ExxonMobil

Enhance Energy

Summit Agricultural Group

Avina Clean Hydrogen

Nutrien

Shell

Google

Meta

RWE

Enlight Renewable Energy

Invenergy

Intersect Power

Avantus

Terra-Gen Power

Apex Clean Energy

Orsted

Enel

EDP

Pattern Energy Group

Brookfield Corp

SOLV Energy

Swinerton Renewable Energy

McCarthy Building Companies

Quanta Services

First Solar

M.A. Mortenson

PCL Constructors

EMJ Corp

Rosendin Electric

Bechtel Corp

Canadian Solar

JinkoSolar Holding

Hanwha Solutions

Trina Solar Co

LONGi Green Energy Technology

JA Solar Technology

SunPower Corp

Maxeon Solar Technologies

Waaree Energies

MasTec

Vestas Wind Systems

McDermott International

Renewable Energy Systems Holdings

Siemens Energy

Fagen

Borea Construction

Acciona

General Electric

Nordex

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Enercon

Suzlon Energy

Senvion

Clipper Windpower

Goldwind Science & Technology

Southern Co

OCI Holdings

Clearway Energy Group

Aypa Power

Burns & McDonnell

Gridworks

Kiewit Corp

Cox Energy

Ameresco

Candela Renewables

Fluence Energy

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Wartsila Corp

Sungrow Power Supply

Hydrostar

LG Chem

BYD Co

TotalEnergies

Nacero Inc

Gron Fuels LLC

Next Renewable Fuels

Gevo Inc

HIF Global

Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp

World Energy LLC

BW Group

Clean Hydrogen Works

Mitsui OSK Lines

Calpine Corp

Nebraska Public Power District

Air Products and Chemicals

Crescent Midstream

Entergy Corp

Capital Power Corp

Cleveland-Cliffs

Holcim

Pembina Pipeline Corp

TC Energy Corp

Equinor

Occidental Petroleum

BKV Corp

Storegga Geotechnologies

Carbonvertt

Mitsui E&P USA LLC

Meriden Carbon

Blue Sky Infrastructure

TDL Partners

Bluestar Energy Capital

Bear Head Energy

Bakken Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Atco Ltd

Suncor Energy

TransGas Development Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kk2nz4

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