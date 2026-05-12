Global Womenswear Market Report 2026: Top 10 Brand Winners and Losers Outlook with Focus on Shein, Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch, Mango and H&M - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Womenswear Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers an analysis of the global Womenswear market to 2030. It provides a brief of the key trends, along with market sizes across different regions, channels and products, as well as highlighting the top global Womenswear brands and their competitive position.



Report Scope

Womenswear market growth will remain resilient

Trading down shift share to premium and value

Asia Pacific to lead global Womenswear growth

Shein to have increased its dominance in 2025

Reasons to Buy

Access insights and forecasts up to 2030 for the global Womenswear market, with breakdowns by regions, categories and price postitions

The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to Womenswear market growth.

It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Benchmarks the top 10 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Womenswear to 2030

Executive Summary

Key Trends in Global Womenswear Market

Global Womenswear Drivers

Global Womenswear Inhibitors

Key Trend: Elevated athleisure's momentum continues

Key Trend: Return of workwear and occasionwear

Key Trend: Denim revival drives category growth

Strategies for Success in Global Womenswear

Market Size and Forecasts to 2030

Global Womenswear, five year growth 2020-2030

Global Womenswear Apparel Market Value, 2020-2030

Global Womenswear Apparel Market Volume, 2020-2030

Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning Share, 2020-2030

Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning Growth, 2020-2030

Channel Performance to 2030

Global Womenswear Online Market 2020-2030

Global Womenswear Market by Channel Growth, 2020- 2030

Global Womenswear Market by Channel Share, 2020, 2025 & 2030

Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2030

Global Womenswear by Regional Share, 2020-2030?

Global Womenswear by Region Growth, 2020-2030

Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Value, 2020, 2025 & 2030

Fastest Growing Womenswear Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2025-2030

Product Type Performance to 2030

Global Womenswear by Product Type, 2025-2030

Category Performance and Forecasts to 2030

Global Womenswear by Category Share, 2020-2030?

Global Womenswear Categories

Competitive Landscape

Market Shares of Top 10 Womenswear Brands, 2024-2025e

Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook

Retailers in Focus: Shein

Retailers in Focus: Zara

Retailers in Focus: H&M

Retailer Profiles: Abercrombie & Fitch and Mango

Brands to Watch

Methodology, Definitions & Contacts

Companies Featured

H&M

Shein

Zara

Nike

Alo Yoga

Adonola

Reiss

Reformation

Gap

Levi Strauss

American Eagle

UNIQLO

Lululemon

Primark

Victoria's Secret

Louis Vuitton

Adidas

Old Navy

Abercrombie & Fitch

Mango

White Fox

Samsoe Samsoe

Motel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6p4ec

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