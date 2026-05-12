Global Womenswear Market Report 2026: Top 10 Brand Winners and Losers Outlook with Focus on Shein, Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch, Mango and H&M - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Womenswear Market to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an analysis of the global Womenswear market to 2030. It provides a brief of the key trends, along with market sizes across different regions, channels and products, as well as highlighting the top global Womenswear brands and their competitive position.
Report Scope
- Womenswear market growth will remain resilient
- Trading down shift share to premium and value
- Asia Pacific to lead global Womenswear growth
- Shein to have increased its dominance in 2025
Reasons to Buy
- Access insights and forecasts up to 2030 for the global Womenswear market, with breakdowns by regions, categories and price postitions
- The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to Womenswear market growth.
- It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
- Benchmarks the top 10 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Womenswear to 2030
- Executive Summary
- Key Trends in Global Womenswear Market
- Global Womenswear Drivers
- Global Womenswear Inhibitors
- Key Trend: Elevated athleisure's momentum continues
- Key Trend: Return of workwear and occasionwear
- Key Trend: Denim revival drives category growth
- Strategies for Success in Global Womenswear
- Market Size and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Womenswear, five year growth 2020-2030
- Global Womenswear Apparel Market Value, 2020-2030
- Global Womenswear Apparel Market Volume, 2020-2030
- Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning Share, 2020-2030
- Global Womenswear Market by Price Positioning Growth, 2020-2030
- Channel Performance to 2030
- Global Womenswear Online Market 2020-2030
- Global Womenswear Market by Channel Growth, 2020- 2030
- Global Womenswear Market by Channel Share, 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Regional Performance and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Womenswear by Regional Share, 2020-2030?
- Global Womenswear by Region Growth, 2020-2030
- Top 10 Womenswear Markets by Value, 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Fastest Growing Womenswear Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2025-2030
- Product Type Performance to 2030
- Global Womenswear by Product Type, 2025-2030
- Category Performance and Forecasts to 2030
- Global Womenswear by Category Share, 2020-2030?
- Global Womenswear Categories
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Shares of Top 10 Womenswear Brands, 2024-2025e
- Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook
- Retailers in Focus: Shein
- Retailers in Focus: Zara
- Retailers in Focus: H&M
- Retailer Profiles: Abercrombie & Fitch and Mango
- Brands to Watch
- Methodology, Definitions & Contacts
Companies Featured
- H&M
- Shein
- Zara
- Nike
- Alo Yoga
- Adonola
- Reiss
- Reformation
- Gap
- Levi Strauss
- American Eagle
- UNIQLO
- Lululemon
- Primark
- Victoria's Secret
- Louis Vuitton
- Adidas
- Old Navy
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Mango
- White Fox
- Samsoe Samsoe
- Motel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6p4ec
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