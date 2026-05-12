European Retail Quarterly Review: Q1 2026 Report - Market is Forecast to Grow Under 3% in 2026 As Consumers Remain Cautious in Their Spending

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q1 2026.



Europe's retail market growth is forecast to grow under 3% in 2026 as consumers remain cautious in their spending. Essential food & grocery and health & beauty sectors are expected to drive much of the growth in 2026 as rising housing and energy costs constrain disposable income.



Report Scope

Consumer future sentiment dropped sharply across Central & Eastern and Western Europe as the conflict between the USA and Iran began in March 2026.

Europe's health & beauty sector will outperform Latin America and Asia between 2025-2023 as growing health conciousness fuels spending.

Bulgaria, Poland and Slovak Republic will lead Europe markets in CAGR growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by improved clothing & footwear, electrical and health & beauty spending.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them

Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns

Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level

Key Topics Covered:

Market

Future Sentiment Index

Macro-Economic Environment

Trading Updates

Retailer news

Contacts

Companies Featured

Currys

Carrefour

Ahold Delhaize

Nike

Hugo Boss

H&M

Primark

Kering

LVMH

IKEA

Lululemon

Sephora

Zalando

Amazon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lgufg

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