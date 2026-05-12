European Retail Quarterly Review: Q1 2026 Report - Market is Forecast to Grow Under 3% in 2026 As Consumers Remain Cautious in Their Spending

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q1 2026.
Europe's retail market growth is forecast to grow under 3% in 2026 as consumers remain cautious in their spending. Essential food & grocery and health & beauty sectors are expected to drive much of the growth in 2026 as rising housing and energy costs constrain disposable income.
Report Scope
- Consumer future sentiment dropped sharply across Central & Eastern and Western Europe as the conflict between the USA and Iran began in March 2026.
- Europe's health & beauty sector will outperform Latin America and Asia between 2025-2023 as growing health conciousness fuels spending.
- Bulgaria, Poland and Slovak Republic will lead Europe markets in CAGR growth between 2025 and 2030, driven by improved clothing & footwear, electrical and health & beauty spending.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them
- Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns
- Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level
Key Topics Covered:
- Market
- Future Sentiment Index
- Macro-Economic Environment
- Trading Updates
- Retailer news
- Contacts
Companies Featured
- Currys
- Carrefour
- Ahold Delhaize
- Nike
- Hugo Boss
- H&M
- Primark
- Kering
- LVMH
- IKEA
- Lululemon
- Sephora
- Zalando
- Amazon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3lgufg
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