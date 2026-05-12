thyssenkrupp Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2026: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Partnerships and Acquisitions, ICT Budget & Contracts, Tech Ecosystem

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: thyssenkrupp. - 2026" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into thyssenkrupp’s technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of key technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, along with insights into each initiative’s technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.



thyssenkrupp AG (thyssenkrupp) is a global industrial and technology group with five business segments: Steel Europe, Materials Services, Marine Systems, Decarbon Technologies, and Automotive Technology. Steel Europe produces hot-rolled coil, premium cut-to-length sheets, sheet steel, tinplate, coated products, medium coil and both grain-oriented and non-oriented electrical steel.

The Materials Services distributes materials and raw materials, and offers associated services, such as warehousing, supply chain management and logistics. The Marine Systems segment develops and builds naval vessels and submarines. The Automotive Technology segment offers automotive parts. Decarbon Technologies offers technologies that enable a climate-neutral industrial economy.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into thyssenkrupp's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

thyssenkrupp's Overview

thyssenkrupp's Digital Transformation Strategy

thyssenkrupp's Technology Focus

thyssenkrupp's Technology Initiatives

thyssenkrupp's Tech Acquisitions

thyssenkrupp's Tech Ecosystem

thyssenkrupp's ICT Budget & Contracts

thyssenkrupp's Key Executives

Companies Featured

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Atlas Elektronik

thyssenkrupp Hohenlimburg

Primetals Technologies

thyssenkrupp Materials Services

thyssenkrupp Rasselstein

Celonis

WAVES

Westphalia DataLab.

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqnbu7

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