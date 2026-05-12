United States Macroeconomic Outlook, Q1 2026 Report

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Outlook Report: United States" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Financial intermediation, real estate, and business activities contributed 34.6% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2025, followed by wholesale, retail trade, and hotels (15.3%) and mining, manufacturing, and utilities (12.5%). In nominal terms, these three sectors are expected to grow by 4.4%, 3.9%, and 3.0%, respectively, in 2026.



Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) of New York, Austin, San Francisco, and Chicago contributed 15.0% to the US GDP in 2025 and accounted for 10.6% of the population.



The S&P 500 Index exhibited an upward trend over the past year. As of March 10, 2026, the index stood at 6,796.0, compared to 5,614.6 on March 10, 2025.

Reasons to Buy

Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.

Key Topics Covered:

Did You Know?

Country Highlights

Key Economic Updates

Trump's Tariffs - Key Updates

Country Snapshot

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

Companies Featured

Google

Intel

Facebook

VISA

HP

Pepsico

Key Figures

Exhibit 1: US's Performance in Terms of its Country Risk Analysis in Comparison to Americas and the World

Exhibit 2: Performance Overview (Score: 0-100)

Exhibit 3: Broad Categories and Weights Behind the Index

Exhibit 4: S&P 500 Index, (March 2025 - March 2026)

Exhibit 5: Key Sectors' Contribution to the Economy

Exhibit 6: FDI Flows and FDI Stock (2020-24)

Exhibit 7: Greenfield FDI Projects and Net Cross-border M&A Deals (2020-24)

Exhibit 8: Key Infrastructure Indicators

Exhibit 9: Real GDP and Household Consumption Growth Rate (2021-28f)

Exhibit 10: Real GDP Growth Rate Comparison (2025e)

Exhibit 11: Volume of Exports and Imports Growth (2021-28f)

Exhibit 12: Current Account Balance (2021-28f)

Exhibit 13: Top Three Commodity Exports, % of Total Exports (2021-25)

Exhibit 14: Mineral Fuels, Mineral Oils and Products of their Distillation, % of World Total (2024)

Exhibit 15: Interest Rates (March 2021 - March 2026)

Exhibit 16: Exchange Rate and Inflation Rate (2021-28f)

Exhibit 17: Public Finance (2021-28f)

Exhibit 18: General Government Debt (2021-28f)

Exhibit 19: Unemployment Rate (2021-28f)

Exhibit 20: Average Annual Wages (2021-28f)

Exhibit 21: Labor Cost Index (2021-28f)

Exhibit 22: Rural/urban Share of Total Population (2020, 2025e, 2030f, 2035f)

Exhibit 23: Age-group Share of Total Population (2020, 2025e, 2030f, 2035f)

Exhibit 24: Gender Split (2020, 2025e, 2030f, 2035f)

Exhibit 25: Internet Users as a Percentage of Total Population, Mobile Penetration Rate, and Broadband Penetration Rate (2025e)

Exhibit 26: Number of Patents Granted Per Million Population (2024)

Exhibit 27: High-technology Exports, % of Manufactured Exports (2024)

Exhibit 28: Rule of Law Index (Rankings) 2025

Exhibit 29: Corruption Perceptions Index (Rankings) (2025)

Exhibit 30: Renewable Electricity, Installed Capacity (2021-25e)

Exhibit 31: CO2e emissions (2020-24)

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clcqi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.