No Entry Fee, Share $600,000! Zoomex Launches the WorFld’s First Zero-Cost Trading Competition: Let Skill Be Your Only Asset

$600,000 Total Prize Pool | Zero Capital Threshold | Fair, Impartial, and Transparent Competition

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of trading, capital is often the ticket to entry, but Zoomex is breaking this established rule. Today, Zoomex , the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, officially announced the launch of the “ 2026 Zero-Cost Trading Competition .” This competition not only features a massive prize pool of up to $600,000 but also, through its “world’s first zero-cost” model, completely eliminates financial barriers, extending an invitation to traders worldwide: This time, let skill be the only factor that matters.

This competition not only provides participants with a professional trading experience at zero cost and zero risk but also embodies Zoomex’s consistent core values—fairness, impartiality, and transparency. On the Zoomex platform, every user starts from the same starting line; rankings are not influenced by capital size, and all rankings are determined solely by trading strategies and execution, ensuring that every participant can personally verify the platform’s transparency and fairness.

1. Zero-Cost Participation, Zero Risk

Zoomex provides newly registered users with $100–$200 in bonus funds, allowing them to start the Individual Competition or Entertainment Challenge without making a deposit. Users can experience Zoomex’s user-friendly trading interface and streamlined workflow in a risk-free environment, making it truly easy to get started.



2. Large Prize Pool, Opportunities for Everyone

Individual Competition: Total prize pool of $100,000 USDT, split among the top 10 participants based on rankings determined by return on investment (ROI) and trading volume.

Entertainment zone: Total prize pool of $500,000 USDT, featuring a combination of mystery boxes and lottery mechanisms—every trade gives you a chance to win big!





3. Innovative Gameplay: Balancing Competition and Entertainment

The Individual Competition ranks participants based on a combination of total return (30%) and trading volume (70%), ensuring fair and transparent results. In the Entertainment zone, participants earn raffle entries through daily trading or check-ins—the more you trade, the higher your chances of winning—combining professional trading with fun interaction.



4. Team Incentives: Easily Earn Extra Rewards



Invite friends to join and earn team trading volume rewards of up to $5,000 USDT. The more you trade, the greater your team’s earnings—effortlessly boosting community engagement.

Event Schedule

Phase Date (UTC) Note Early Bird Registration May 12, 10:00 a.m. – May 14, 10:00 a.m. Secure your spot early and enjoy exclusive benefits Regular Registration May 14, 10:00 a.m. – May 19, 10:00 a.m. Register and complete the verification process to participate During the Competition May 19, 10:00 a.m. – June 1, 10:00 a.m. The individual competition is now underway Venue May 12, 10:00 a.m. – June 1, 10:00 a.m. Mystery box giveaways and check-in rewards are now available

How to Participate

Register for a new Zoomex account Submit your application and complete the risk control review Claim your bonus funds and start trading Compete in the individual or entertainment competitions

Spots are limited to 2,000 participants and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since its establishment in 2021, Zoomex has adhered to transparent operations and strict regulatory compliance. We have not issued any platform tokens nor participated in any venture capital or incubation projects. The platform ensures the security of user funds, prohibits any misappropriation, and creates a trustworthy trading environment. This zero-cost competition is a concrete manifestation of Zoomex’s commitment to users: experience the thrill of real trading with zero capital on a fair, impartial, and transparent platform.

Zoomex has obtained authoritative security certifications from organizations such as Hacken, ensuring the platform’s secure, stable, and transparent operation, so users can participate with confidence.

Register for a new Zoomex account now, claim your bonus funds, and join the annual $600,000 USDT zero-cost trading competition to win big prizes with your skills!

Sign up now

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.



Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.



For more info: Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Catherine Shi

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46954337-7aef-443b-9b71-7e3acb2510dd