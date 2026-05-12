Video Games Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: A $352 Billion Market by 2030 with Mobile Gaming Accounting for More Than Half of Revenue - Apple, Alphabet, and Valve Control Key Distribution Channels

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Video Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaming software market was worth $254 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $352 billion by 2030. Mobile gaming will account for more than half of industry revenues across this period.

Platform operators like Apple, Alphabet, and Valve control the key distribution channels through which games reach consumers. They capture a significant share of industry revenue and set monetization, data access, and revenue-sharing rules for publishers. As a result, publishers without their own platforms rely on platform operators' ecosystems. Their bargaining power is limited, and their profit margins are compressed.

Meanwhile, amid rising game production costs, publishers are focusing on remakes, remasters, and cross-platform strategies to reduce risk and secure predictable returns. Many are using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate game development and reduce costs.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the video games theme.

It includes global market forecasts for gaming software.

The detailed value chain consists of four layers: creation, monetization, distribution, and device.

Reasons to Buy

The global video games industry is at an inflection point. Following a decade of rapid expansion, fueled by pandemic-era demand, growth across mature markets is stabilizing.

The industry's future will be determined less by sheer user growth and more by how it attracts and retains consumer attention, optimizes monetization models, and aligns with evolving technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.

This report provides an invaluable guide to this disruptive theme. It includes comprehensive lists of the leading players across all aspects of the value chain, helping companies identify the right partners.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Thematic Overview

Players

Technology Briefing

Value Chain

Market Forecasts

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

A1 Telekom

AB InBev

Acer

Adidas

Affle (Appnext)

Afreeca.tv

Akamai

Alibaba

Allianz

Alphabet

Amazon

American Express

Analogue

Ant Group

Apple

AppLovin

Asus

AT&T

Atari

Audi

Ayden

Baidu

Baishan

Bandai Namco

Bharti Airtel

Bilibili

Binance

Blacknut

Blast

Blaze

Block

BT Group (EE)

ByteDance

Capcom

CareGame

CD Projekt (GOG)

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

China UnionPay

Cloudflare

Coca-Cola

Coinbase

Comcast

ConsenSys

Cooler Master

Corsair

Crytek

CyberAgent

CyberPower

DAZN

Dell Technologies

Deutsche Telekom

Digital Turbine

DigitalOcean

Discord

Discover Financial

DouYu

Electronic Arts

Embracer

Epic Games

Everplay Group

Exodus

F5

Fanatics

Fastly

Glorious Gaming

Gnosis Safe

Godot Engine

Hero Esports

Hisense

HP

HTC

Huawei

Hyundai

Intel

Itch.io

Japan Credit Bureau

JP Morgan (WePay)

Kakao

Kick

Kingsoft

Konami

Krafton

KT

Kuaishou

Ledger

Lenovo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Liftoff

Line

Logitech

Mad Catz

Maingear

Mastercard

Media.net

MediaLab (Kik)

Mercedes-Benz

Meta

Microsoft

miHoYo

Mintegral

Mobvista

MSI

MyEtherWallet

Naver (CHZZK)

NCSoft

NetEase

Netmarble

Nexon

Nike

Nintendo

Nodwin Gaming

NPCI (Rupay)

Nubia

Nvidia

One Esports

One97 (Paytm)

Ooredoo

Opera (YoYo Games)

Oppo

Origin PC

Paperspace

PayPal

Paysafe

PepsiCo

Perfect World

PGL

Playmaji

Procter & Gamble

Puma

Qihoo 360

Rakuten (Viber)

Razer

Razorpay

RedBull

Redragon

Reliance Jio

Roblox

Roku

Rumble

SafePal

Samsung Electronics

Saudi Aramco

Savvy Games Group

Sea (Garena)

Sega

Select Media

Sennheiser

SK Telecom

Skyesports

Snap

SoFi

Sony

SOOP

Square Enix

StarLadder

Start.io

StarTimes Group

State Farm Insurance

SteelSeries

Stripe

SUD (Cocos)

Super League

Swisscom

Take-Two Interactive

TCL

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telegram

Telstra

Temple

Tencent

Thrustmaster

T-Mobile

Toyota

Trezor

Trovo

Turtle Beach

TV2

Ubisoft

Ubitus

Unity Technologies

Valve

Verizon

Visa

Vivendi (Gameloft)

Vivo

Vizio

Vodafone

WePlay Esports

Worldline (Ingenico)

Worldpay

Xiaomi

Xsolla

Zowei

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es2n2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.