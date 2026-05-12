Video Games Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: A $352 Billion Market by 2030 with Mobile Gaming Accounting for More Than Half of Revenue - Apple, Alphabet, and Valve Control Key Distribution Channels

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Video Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming software market was worth $254 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $352 billion by 2030. Mobile gaming will account for more than half of industry revenues across this period.
Platform operators like Apple, Alphabet, and Valve control the key distribution channels through which games reach consumers. They capture a significant share of industry revenue and set monetization, data access, and revenue-sharing rules for publishers. As a result, publishers without their own platforms rely on platform operators' ecosystems. Their bargaining power is limited, and their profit margins are compressed.
Meanwhile, amid rising game production costs, publishers are focusing on remakes, remasters, and cross-platform strategies to reduce risk and secure predictable returns. Many are using artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate game development and reduce costs.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the video games theme.
- It includes global market forecasts for gaming software.
- The detailed value chain consists of four layers: creation, monetization, distribution, and device.
Reasons to Buy
- The global video games industry is at an inflection point. Following a decade of rapid expansion, fueled by pandemic-era demand, growth across mature markets is stabilizing.
- The industry's future will be determined less by sheer user growth and more by how it attracts and retains consumer attention, optimizes monetization models, and aligns with evolving technological, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.
- This report provides an invaluable guide to this disruptive theme. It includes comprehensive lists of the leading players across all aspects of the value chain, helping companies identify the right partners.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Thematic Overview
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Value Chain
- Market Forecasts
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- A1 Telekom
- AB InBev
- Acer
- Adidas
- Affle (Appnext)
- Afreeca.tv
- Akamai
- Alibaba
- Allianz
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- American Express
- Analogue
- Ant Group
- Apple
- AppLovin
- Asus
- AT&T
- Atari
- Audi
- Ayden
- Baidu
- Baishan
- Bandai Namco
- Bharti Airtel
- Bilibili
- Binance
- Blacknut
- Blast
- Blaze
- Block
- BT Group (EE)
- ByteDance
- Capcom
- CareGame
- CD Projekt (GOG)
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- China UnionPay
- Cloudflare
- Coca-Cola
- Coinbase
- Comcast
- ConsenSys
- Cooler Master
- Corsair
- Crytek
- CyberAgent
- CyberPower
- DAZN
- Dell Technologies
- Deutsche Telekom
- Digital Turbine
- DigitalOcean
- Discord
- Discover Financial
- DouYu
- Electronic Arts
- Embracer
- Epic Games
- Everplay Group
- Exodus
- F5
- Fanatics
- Fastly
- Glorious Gaming
- Gnosis Safe
- Godot Engine
- Hero Esports
- Hisense
- HP
- HTC
- Huawei
- Hyundai
- Intel
- Itch.io
- Japan Credit Bureau
- JP Morgan (WePay)
- Kakao
- Kick
- Kingsoft
- Konami
- Krafton
- KT
- Kuaishou
- Ledger
- Lenovo
- LG Electronics
- LG Uplus
- Liftoff
- Line
- Logitech
- Mad Catz
- Maingear
- Mastercard
- Media.net
- MediaLab (Kik)
- Mercedes-Benz
- Meta
- Microsoft
- miHoYo
- Mintegral
- Mobvista
- MSI
- MyEtherWallet
- Naver (CHZZK)
- NCSoft
- NetEase
- Netmarble
- Nexon
- Nike
- Nintendo
- Nodwin Gaming
- NPCI (Rupay)
- Nubia
- Nvidia
- One Esports
- One97 (Paytm)
- Ooredoo
- Opera (YoYo Games)
- Oppo
- Origin PC
- Paperspace
- PayPal
- Paysafe
- PepsiCo
- Perfect World
- PGL
- Playmaji
- Procter & Gamble
- Puma
- Qihoo 360
- Rakuten (Viber)
- Razer
- Razorpay
- RedBull
- Redragon
- Reliance Jio
- Roblox
- Roku
- Rumble
- SafePal
- Samsung Electronics
- Saudi Aramco
- Savvy Games Group
- Sea (Garena)
- Sega
- Select Media
- Sennheiser
- SK Telecom
- Skyesports
- Snap
- SoFi
- Sony
- SOOP
- Square Enix
- StarLadder
- Start.io
- StarTimes Group
- State Farm Insurance
- SteelSeries
- Stripe
- SUD (Cocos)
- Super League
- Swisscom
- Take-Two Interactive
- TCL
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telegram
- Telstra
- Temple
- Tencent
- Thrustmaster
- T-Mobile
- Toyota
- Trezor
- Trovo
- Turtle Beach
- TV2
- Ubisoft
- Ubitus
- Unity Technologies
- Valve
- Verizon
- Visa
- Vivendi (Gameloft)
- Vivo
- Vizio
- Vodafone
- WePlay Esports
- Worldline (Ingenico)
- Worldpay
- Xiaomi
- Xsolla
- Zowei
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es2n2
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