State Bank of India Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2026: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Partnerships and Acquisitions, ICT Budget & Contracts, Tech Ecosystem

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - State Bank of India 2026" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into State Bank of India's technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of key technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, along with insights into each initiative’s technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.



State Bank of India (SBI) is a multinational public sector banking and financial services statutory body. The bank engages in a wide range of banking activities, including personal, corporate, and international banking, as well as treasury and insurance services. Its major products and services include home loans, SME loans, corporate credit, and digital banking solutions.

The bank serves a diverse customer base, ranging from individual consumers to large enterprises, across various sectors. SBI operates through an extensive network of branches, ATMs, and business correspondent outlets, supported by fintech partnerships. It has a global presence with offices in multiple countries, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into SBI's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisition

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured

Bank of Baroda

HCLSoftware

Hyperverge

J.P. Morgan

Aurionpro

Pine Labs

Flywire

Yubi

Manipal Technologies

National e-Governance Services Limited

TCS

BillionE Mobility

Majestic Labs

Ripplr

BlackBuck

Dozee

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybzpqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.