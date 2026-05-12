Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2026: Technology Focus and Initiatives, Partnerships and Acquisitions, ICT Budget & Contracts, Tech Ecosystem

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc - 2026" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

It offers an overview of key technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, along with insights into each initiative’s technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report includes details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (Wyndham) is a multi-national hotel franchising company with a portfolio of 25 brands. Hotel owners in more than 95 countries across the world operate hotels under the company's brand names. Wyndham's brands are mostly located in secondary and tertiary cities.

AmericInn by Wyndham, Baymont by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham, Dazzler by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham, ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham, Esplendor Boutique Hotels by Wyndham, Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and La Quinta by Wyndham are some of the company's brand names.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Wyndham's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Wyndham's Overview

Wyndham's Digital Transformation Strategy

Wyndham's Technology Focus

Wyndham's Technology Initiatives

Wyndham's Tech Ecosystem

Wyndham's ICT Budget

Wyndham's Key Executives

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For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hddw6q

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