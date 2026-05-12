Global and China Range Extended Electric Vehicle and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Research Report 2026: Foreign OEMs are Considering Extended-range Technology As an Important Strategic Option

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Research Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on REEVs and PHEVs: Foreign OEMs are considering extended-range technology as an important strategic option and will launch a series of new vehicles



Global PHEVs & REEVs tend to be dominated by China, featuring technological iteration,regional differentiation and accelerated overseas expansion



In 2025, 14.16 million hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs, REEVs, and HEVs) were sold globally, accounting for 14.7% of the total vehicle sales; 7.62 million PHEVs and REEVs were sold globally, going up 17.2% year-on-year, accounting for 7.9% of the total; and 6.54 million HEVs were sold globally, rising by 11.4% year-on-year, accounting for 6.8% of the total.



As global carbon emission requirements increase, the process of replacing fuel vehicles with HEVs is accelerating. In terms of hybrid technology, PHEVs are promoted by traditional OEMs (including BYD, Great Wall Motor, Chery, Geely and Changan) due to their high functional efficiency, which have launched next-generation PHEV architectures; whereas, REEVs are favored by foreign OEMs and Internet OEMs due to their simple structure.



From 2025 to 2026, the global PHEV market shows strong growth and regional differentiation. As a key transition technology connecting battery-electric vehicles and fuel vehicles, PHEVs are playing an increasingly important role in the global automotive electrification transformation by virtue of the flexibility of "using electricity for short trips but fuel for long journeys." and continuous technological innovation. Before 2035, PHEVs are expected to remain an indispensable and important force in the global vehicle electrification transformation.



From 2025 to 2026, the global REEV market is in a critical transformation period. REEVs have achieved remarkable success in the Chinese market and are facing competitive pressure brought by the rapid advancement of battery-electric technology. The overall development trend is characterized by dominance of the Chinese market, technological evolution toward large-capacity batteries, and segmentation of the global market.



From 2025 to 2026, the global HEV (non-plug-in) market features steady growth, regional differentiation, and mature technology. The growth of HEVs mainly stems from their direct substitution for traditional fuel vehicles. In 2025, 3.733 million HEVs were registered in Europe, with a market share of 34.5%, surpassing gasoline vehicles (26.6%) for the first time. Japanese and Korean OEMs have a precipitous advantage in the global HEV sales volume. In 2025, Toyota, the first-ranked company, accounted for 52.0% of the global HEV sales volume.



In 2025, China's PHEV&REEV&HEV sales volume grew by 14.3% year-on-year, with a penetration rate of 22.7%. By 2030, the sales volume will reach 12 million units, accounting for 34% of the total passenger car sales volume. Domestic OEMs are not very willing to develop passenger cars fitted with mild hybrid/medium hybrid systems that only raise emission standards. 24V/48V MHEVs are mainly dominated by European OEMs, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, etc.



In 2025, China exported 1.06 million PHEVs and REEVs, surging by 250% year-on-year, representing the strongest export growth rate for PHEVs and REEVs worldwide. In terms of engine displacement, PHEVs and REEVs with an engine displacement of 1L to 1.5L dominate China's export volume. Domestically, PHEVs and REEVs with an engine displacement of 1L to 1.5L are the most numerous and economical in China.



At the same time, the average export price of China's PHEVs & REEVs is higher than that of BEVs and HEVs. This reflects the market's recognition of the technical advantages of PHEVs/REEVs which can be powered by "both fuel and electricity" without range anxiety, and consumers are willing to pay a premium for their convenience. In the long term, as Chinese brands continue to move upmarket, avoid trade risks through localized production (such as building factories in Europe and South America), and continuously deliver smarter and more high-end products to the market, there remains solid upside potential for the average export price and brand value of Chinese PHEVs and REEVs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Hybrid Vehicle Structure, Definition and Policies

1.1 Hybrid Vehicle Structure and Definition

1.2 PHEV System Structure and Definition

1.3 REEV System Structure and Definition

1.4 Global/China Hybrid Vehicle Policies and Regulations - Carbon Emissions and Measures for the Parallel Management of Corporate Average Fuel

1.5 China's Hybrid Vehicle Policies and Regulations - Development Planning

1.6 Impact of Policies on the Development of Hybrid Vehicles

2 Status Quo and Trends of Global and Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Markets

2.1 Global Hybrid Vehicle Market

2.2 Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Market

2.3 European Hybrid Vehicle Market

2.4 Hybrid Vehicle Market in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia

2.5 North American Hybrid Vehicle Market

2.6 Hybrid Vehicle Market in the Southern Hemisphere

2.7 Micro Hybrid Market (12V Automotive Start/Stop System)

2.8 Mild/Medium Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG System)

2.9 Development Forecast for Hybrid Vehicles in China

3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Technology and Components

3.1 Chinese PHEV Market

3.2 PHEVs & REEVs - China's Export Market

3.3 PHEV Supply Chain - Hybrid System Architecture

3.4 PHEV Supply Chain - Drive Motor

3.5 PHEV Supply Chain - Generator

3.6 PHEV Supply Chain - Dedicated Hybrid Engine (DHE)

3.7 PHEV Supply Chain - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)

3.8 PHEV Supply Chain - Electronic Control System

3.9 PHEV Supply Chain - Power Battery

3.10 PHEV Supply Chain - Low Voltage Battery

3.11 PHEV Supply Chain - Engine Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) System

4 Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) Technology and Components

4.1 REEV Market

4.2 REEV Supply Chain - Range Extender

4.3 REEV Supply Chain - Engine

4.4 REEV Supply Chain - Drive Motor

4.5 REEV Supply Chain - Electronic Control System

4.6 REEV Supply Chain - Power Battery

4.7 REEV Supply Chain - Thermal Management System

5 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Technology and Components

5.1 HEV Market

5.2 HEV - Export Market

5.3 HEV System

5.4 HEV Supply Chain -Transmission

5.5 HEV Supply Chain - Power Battery

5.6 HEV Supply Chain - Energy Recovery System

6 Summary of Hybrid Vehicle OEMs' Routes

6.1 BYD

6.2 Geely Group

6.3 ZEEKR

6.4 Great Wall Motor

6.5 GAC

6.6 Chery

6.7 Changan Automobile

6.8 Changan Avatr

6.9 SAIC

6.10 SAIC IM

6.11 Dongfeng Motor

6.12 Voyah

6.13 FAW

6.14 BAIC (Including Arcfox)

6.15 Li Auto

6.16 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

6.17 Leapmotor

6.18 XPeng

6.19 Xiaomi Auto

6.20 NIO

6.21 Toyota

6.22 Honda

6.23 Nissan

6.24 Volkswagen

6.25 General Motors

6.26 Volvo

6.27 BMW

6.28 Daimler

6.29 Hyundai-Kia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqrfri

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