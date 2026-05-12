[Latest] Global Clinical Informatics Market Size/Share Worth USD 962.41 Billion by 2035 at a 13.36% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Clinical Informatics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Electronic Health Records, Clinical Trial Management System, Clinical Data Management System, Randomization and Trial Supply Management, Electronic Trial Master File, Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others (Clinics, Research Institutes, and Pharmacies)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.





According to the latest research study, the global Clinical Informatics Market was valued at approximately USD 274.64 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 311.33 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 962.41 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.36% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Clinical Informatics Market Revenue and Trends

The clinical informatics market is set to grow significantly between 2026 and 2035. This growth is attributed to the fact that AI-integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is turning out to be a priority for healthcare organizations generating revenue growth. These services have generated value for a variety of use cases like automated clinical documentation, predictive diagnostics, virtual clinical trials, real-world data generation, risk management, and more.

These AI models, when implemented in cloud infrastructures, will create a huge market impact in the coming years. These automated SaaS services support mobile-integrated platforms that enhance patient engagement and participation in clinical trials globally, making them decentralized. ePROs, remote patient monitoring tools, and clinical trial SaaS tools that work together help make decentralized clinical trials possible in real-time, which leads to strong revenue growth over time.

The third-party vendors, particularly the cloud-native infrastructures like AWS, Azure, and the other healthcare platforms, have rapidly evolved their services, products, and offerings in an on-demand IT solution. The latest data management tools for Real-World Evidence (RWE) generation help APIs create secure databases and also provide informatics platforms to produce visual data output.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the clinical informatics market?

Government mandates and innovations in digital transformation in healthcare organizations fuel the clinical informatics market. Several initiatives taken by governments and regulatory organizations to set best practice protocols throughout the healthcare supply chain, which include patient health records and claims, are expected to propel the market’s growth. The 21st Century Cures Act provides a complete plan that supports the digital change of healthcare organizations in the U.S. Digital health projects in Europe and Asia help create interoperable Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and allow standardized data exchange.

It thus reduces the risk of medical errors and enhances patient safety and the efficiency of clinical workflows as well as enables the transformation of data into useful healthcare insights. Emerging countries are also investing heavily to promote the use of clinical data to reduce the rising healthcare costs. Conclusively, healthcare organizations implement Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered analytics to collect valuable patient data and derive useful insights.

The growing number of initiatives that governments and regulatory organizations undertake to boost the healthcare economy is likely to spur growth in the clinical informatics market. Rapid digital transformation in the healthcare sector, including rapid adoption of digital health and digital therapeutics in Europe and Asia, increases the demand for clinical informatics. As the healthcare ecosystem continues to converge, the value-based care model will gain traction through efficiency, care coordination, quality service, and improved patient engagement.

This paradigm shift will lead to an increased adoption of clinical informatics to supplement data-driven precision medicine. With the growing volume of data generated from genomics, clinical trials, real-world evidence, and medical records, there is a need for advanced data analytics. Clinical informatics provides advanced analytic tools that help healthcare professionals develop personalized treatment plans based on patient preferences using sophisticated analytical platforms.

(A free sample of the Clinical Informatics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Clinical Informatics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insights

By Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR) significantly influence the healthcare sector as a foundational and stabilizing digital infrastructure, making it the leading segment by type. Additionally, in light of the global government policies mandating the centralization of patient data, there has been tremendous growth in Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) with the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 stimulating the market.

The recent shift toward decentralized clinical trials with an aim to achieve patient-centric care is also triggering substantial demand for ePRO data, as they are increasingly used by analytics and AI solutions to generate patient insights. Coupled with real-time remote data collection from wearable devices and mobile health apps, the patients are contributing toward precise longitudinal tracking of their symptoms that can be used to improve patient care in the long run.

As demand for the collection of patient-reported data in clinical studies escalates, the emphasis on the integration of ePRO submissions in trials is also expected to rise. With new data privacy norms coming into force like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, enhanced ePRO data security measures using blockchain-based solutions will be acknowledged favorably in the near future. High initial deployment expenses and lack of awareness about the software will deter the growth of the ePRO market.

By Component

The services segment dominates and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period owing to the growing transition toward digital healthcare and the need for system integration, staff training, and data migration to fit healthcare organization requirements. However, the software segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing adoption of SaaS models, AI-powered diagnostic tools, and the growing demand for modular, interoperable platforms that help in automating clinical workflows, thereby reducing errors, improving precision, and ultimately providing cost-effective solutions.

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By Deployment Mode

On-premise deployment continues to dominate the clinical informatics market as the healthcare industry prioritizes data sovereignty and security control of sensitive patient information in accordance with healthcare compliance. However, owing to the technological advancements coupled with the increasing adoption of SaaS computing models and growing demands for usability, engagement, and efficiency, the cloud-based deployment segment is growing at the fastest CAGR and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, 2026-2035. Cost-effectiveness, scalability, real-time interoperability, and minimal requirements for managing complex IT infrastructural needs are the benefits of adopting the cloud-based solutions. Moreover, healthcare decision makers are starting to see how important artificial intelligence-enabled clinical informatics systems are for improving data-driven decision-making.

By End-user

Over the past several decades, hospitals have been the dominant player in clinical informatics. This is attributed to the fact that the hospital is the central repository for all patient data, and a comprehensive EHR is a high-cost infrastructure that most practices can’t afford to deploy on their own. Hospitals have long seen the benefits of making their informatics platforms available to outside providers for ensuring that their physicians’ networks and referring practices have access to all the clinical data needed to provide continuity of care to their patients. On the other hand, ASCs are experiencing the fastest CAGR throughout the healthcare sector and are one of the most successful new business models to enter the marketplace. With the rapid shift toward outpatient care, the popularity and proliferation of ASCs are on the agenda. ASCs are using Athena Health’s advanced technology platform to connect EHR and surgical workflows, moving from expensive, complex on-premise systems to more agile and flexible cloud-based informatics. This shift enables ASCs to deploy the right tools that streamline surgical workflows for operational efficiency, improve the patient experience, and reduce procedural costs.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Clinical Informatics market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Clinical Informatics market forward?

What are the Clinical Informatics Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Clinical Informatics Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Clinical Informatics market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America leads the clinical informatics market because healthcare professionals are using electronic health records (EHR) to understand and record patient data, and there is a growing focus on interoperability since the 21st Century Cures Act was introduced. However, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increased investment in AI-based solutions for medical purposes, rapid economic growth in emerging countries, and an increase in technological adoption in healthcare.

The growing number of tech-savvy healthcare professionals and increased development in smartphone apps are expected to create lucrative Clinical Informatics market opportunities in the future. In addition, experts predict that the impending surge in the aging population will help the market achieve rapid growth. Moreover, the rapid growth of the population and a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases have resulted in the growth of smart healthcare monitoring devices in the Asia-Pacific, thereby propelling the growth of the Clinical Informatics market.

For instance, initiatives such as “Healthy China 2030” are expected to drive China’s development, making it the most lucrative market in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan. India’s National Digital Health Mission is also expected to provide the much-needed push for the adept integration of AI-driven diagnostics and EHRs for the purpose of advanced decision-making, thus propelling the market.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 311.33 Billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 962.41 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 274.64 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.36% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Component, Deployment Type, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, The Garage (at the forefront of population health management) inked a strategic agreement with Health Gorilla for widening access to clinical data that is accessible. As such, The Garage is boosting its clinical informatics capabilities.

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List of the prominent players in the Clinical Informatics Market:

Koninklijke Philips V.

Cerner Corporation

Veradigm LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Cognizant

GE HealthCare

Oracle Corporation

IQVIA Inc.

UnitedHealth Group

Others

The Clinical Informatics Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Electronic Health Records

Clinical Trial Management System

Clinical Data Management System

Randomization and Trial Supply Management

Electronic Trial Master File

Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Clinics, Research Institutes, and Pharmacies)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Clinical Informatics Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/clinical-informatics-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Clinical Informatics Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Clinical Informatics Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Clinical Informatics Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Clinical Informatics Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Clinical Informatics Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Clinical Informatics Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Clinical Informatics Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Clinical Informatics market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Clinical Informatics industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Clinical Informatics Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Clinical Informatics Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Clinical Informatics Market Report

The Clinical Informatics Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Clinical Informatics The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Clinical Informatics Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Clinical Informatics Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Clinical Informatics market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Clinical Informatics market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Clinical Informatics market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Clinical Informatics market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Clinical Informatics market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Clinical Informatics industry.

Managers in the Clinical Informatics sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Clinical Informatics market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Clinical Informatics products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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