China Passenger Car Digital Chassis Research Report 2026: Leading OEMs Have Completed Configuration of Version 2.0, and is Expected That Some Brands Will Achieve the Leap to Version 3.0 this Year

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Digital Chassis Research Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Leading OEMs Have Completed Configuration of Digital Chassis 2.0

At present, leading OEMs have completed configuration of Version 2.0, and it is expected that some brands will achieve the leap to Version 3.0 within 2026.

By the degree of wired control of each component of digital chassis and the degree of chassis coordinated control, the development of the digital chassis is divided into three stages:

Stage 1.0: Partial chassis-by-wire, with no chassis coordinated control yet; the market is dominated by overseas suppliers, and OEMs lay out chassis-by-wire by way of investment or establishment of subsidiaries.

Stage 2.0: Higher wired control degree of chassis, with fusion control realized in two or three of the XYZ directions; Chinese suppliers enter the market and seize a certain market share, and OEMs begin to launch digital chassis brands.

Stage 3.0: Full chassis-by-wire, with XYZ three-way fusion control of the chassis; Chinese and overseas suppliers compete on the same stage on an equal footing, and OEMs complete the construction of digital chassis brands and begin to explore the possibility of linkage between the chassis, intelligent driving and cockpit.

Today, leading OEMs have successfully reached Stage 2.0 of the digital chassis evolution, marked by a higher degree of wired control with fusion control in two to three XYZ directions. This milestone sets the stage for the transition to Stage 3.0 by 2026, integrating full chassis-by-wire with comprehensive XYZ three-way fusion control. This progression positions both Chinese and international suppliers on equal footing in the market as OEMs explore the synergy between chassis, intelligent driving, and cockpits.

OEM Digital Chassis Case 1: Geely

Geely made a significant stride by unveiling its AI Digital Chassis at Auto China 2024, which now enhances models such as Geely Boyue L, Xingyue L, Galaxy M9, and Zeekr 9X. The current architecture utilizes sensors like lidar and cameras for AI-powered road previews, improving vehicle response with Geely Vehicle Motion Control (GVMC). The medium-term shift towards Intelligentization incorporates multi-channel lidar and a high-definition camera for a "super magic carpet" experience, with fully wire-controlled actuators completing actions. Future goals include a chassis agent with comprehensive perception information, tailored for individual needs.

Vehicle Model Example: Zeekr 9X

The Zeekr 9X demonstrates the Haohan AI Digital Chassis, noted for its dual-chamber air suspension, active stabilizer bar, and intelligent adaptive control functions. Key features include a closed dual-chamber air suspension, 48V active stabilizer bar, drive-by-wire systems for suspension and brakes, and the self-developed chassis AI algorithm for coordinated command of various actuators.

OEM Digital Chassis Case 2: IM Motors

In 2025, IM Motors introduced the VMC Lingxi Digital Chassis 3.0 on the IM LS9, characterized by steer-by-wire systems, dual-chamber air suspension, and a vector four-wheel drive system. This configuration enables superior performance including a tight turning radius and advanced motion sickness suppression through cross-domain control operations.

OEM Digital Chassis Case 3: MAEXTRO

Based on Huawei's Tuling Longxing Platform, MAEXTRO S800 achieves comprehensive coordination in XYZ directions. This platform integrates a perception and prediction network, merging vehicle and road data for "active perception, central control, intelligent reasoning, and autonomous learning" to optimize the vehicle's operational state.

AI Integration in Digital Chassis

AI plays a crucial role in enhancing the capability of digital chassis by processing external and internal sensor information to assess road conditions and vehicle status. In the control phase, AI coordinates various actuators to achieve integrated control, as seen in Zeekr's model leveraging AI for real-time empowerment of driving and chassis systems.

ZF's AI Road Sense: Pioneering AI in Chassis

At CES 2026, ZF unveiled AI Road Sense as part of its Chassis 2.0 strategy, demonstrating its capabilities to detect road conditions with precision and adapt vehicle dynamics accordingly. This system uses sensor data to predict driving behavior and preferences, allowing for a personalized and adaptive driving experience. Future enhancements include integrating steer- and brake-by-wire systems for advanced control.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Digital Chassis Industry

Definition of Digital Chassis

Key Components of Digital Chassis

Functional Characteristics of Digital Chassis

Development Course of Digital Chassis

Classification of Digital Chassis Players

2 Industry Summary and Development Trend Exploration of Digital Chassis

Summary of Digital Chassis Layout of OEMs (1-5)

Solution Comparison between Digital Chassis Suppliers (1-13)

Before Wide Adoption of EMB and SBW, the Suspension Has Become A Key to Building Differentiated Competitive Edges in Digital Chassis

Air Suspension Iterates from Single-chamber to Dual-chamber

Electronic Control Dampers Have Undergone Three Product Form Iterations

Application of AI in Chassis VMC

3 OEMs' Digital Chassis Planning

3.1 BYD

3.2 Xiaomi Auto

3.3 Li Auto

3.4 NIO

3.5 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

3.6 Xpeng

3.9 Chery

3.10 SAIC Group

3.11 Great Wall Motor

3.12 Changan

3.13 Geely

3.15 FAW Hongqi

3.16 JAC

3.17 Tesla

3.18 Toyota

3.19 Mercedes-Benz

3.20 Audi

3.21 BMW

4 Digital Chassis Solutions of Suppliers

4.1 Bosch

4.2 Continental

4.3 ZF

4.4 Schaeffler

4.5 Mando

4.6 Hitachi Astemo

4.7 Huawei

4.8 Build Worldwide Intelligence (BWI)

4.9 Bethel

4.10 Trinova

4.11 NASN Automotive

4.12 Globe Technology

4.13 Trugo Tech

4.14 Tongyu Automotive

4.15 Tuopu Group

4.16 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems

4.17 BIBO

4.18 LEEKR Technology

4.19 KH Automotive Technologies

4.20 Baolong Automotive

4.21 Cosmartor International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6s5m7u

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