MEXC Commits to $500M Guardian Fund Expansion, Acquires 1,000 BTC to Strengthen User Protection





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today announced its commitment to expanding the Guardian Fund from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years, alongside the acquisition of 1,000 Bitcoin. The move establishes a dual-reserve structure combining USDT liquidity with Bitcoin holdings to strengthen user protection, long-term resilience, and platform stability as MEXC continues to scale globally.

According to Defillama , MEXC recorded over $270 million in net inflows over the past month (up to May 11 2026), reflecting continued growth in global user participation. As more users and capital enter the ecosystem, MEXC is taking a proactive approach to strengthening the reserve framework designed to protect user assets across all market conditions.





MEXC will continue investing in and scaling the Guardian Fund to $500 million over the next two years. The expanded reserve framework is designed to remain highly liquid, structurally resilient, and capable of responding rapidly during periods of market volatility or unexpected disruption.

As part of this initiative, MEXC has acquired 1,000 Bitcoin to establish a dual-reserve structure that balances immediate deployable capital with long-term reserve durability. USDT reserves provide liquidity and operational flexibility during periods of stress, while Bitcoin serves as a long-term reserve asset intended to strengthen the fund’s ability to preserve value across market cycles.

Together, the dual-reserve structure reflects MEXC’s long-term commitment to building institutional-grade protection infrastructure at global scale. The acquisition is part of a disciplined reserve management strategy rather than a short-term response to market conditions.

Commenting on the announcement, Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC, said:

“Trust has to be capitalized, not just claimed. For MEXC, playing the infinite game means never becoming complacent as markets, users, and technology evolve. The expansion of the Guardian Fund and the addition of Bitcoin reserves reflect our commitment to building protection infrastructure that helps users access infinite opportunities with greater confidence.”

To reinforce transparency, MEXC has made all Guardian Fund holdings publicly traceable on-chain through disclosed wallet addresses, allowing users to independently verify reserve holdings in real time.

Guardian Fund wallet addresses:

The expansion of the Guardian Fund marks a broader step in MEXC’s mission to raise industry standards around transparency, resilience, and proactive risk management. It reinforces a user-first Executive model built to protect users and support long-term global scale.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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