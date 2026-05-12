BingEx Limited to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (“BingEx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier services provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 21, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI679071586eb64abfa7ef0cacb5cf24bd

Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ishansong.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About BingEx Limited

BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ishansong.com.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

BingEx Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@ishansong.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com