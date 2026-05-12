Milepost acquires Trollhättan Energi’s charging stations

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden’s first independent EV-charging operator specialized in every-day charging, acquires most of the public charging stations for electric vehicles owned by Trollhättan Energi.

Milepost and Trollhättan Energi have entered into an agreement whereby Milepost acquires Trollhättan Energi’s almost 60 charge points used for every-day charging (up to 22 kW). These are established at strategic locations in the central parts of Trollhättan.

Milepost will now in cooperation with Trollhättan Energi plan the integration of the acquired charging stations into Milepost’s network of charging stations. The integration is planned to be completed during May 2026.

Lars Isaksson, Head of Business Development and Operations at Milepost, says: “We are pleased that Trollhättan Energi has joined the increasing number of network utilities that have decided to divest their charging stations to Milepost. These almost 60 charge points will be added to our approximately 950 charge points in about 60 municipalities in Sweden. We are looking forward to support Trollhättan’s efforts in the electrification.”

For more information, please contact:



Lars Isaksson, Head of Business Development and Operations, Milepost AB. +46108885530

Email: info@milepost.se



About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost’s management team.