DIDWW expands A2P SMS routes across Latin America

DUBLIN, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services to operators and businesses all over the world, has significantly advanced its A2P SMS services with increased coverage across the Latin American region. Customers can now access an array of new routes that provide secure and scalable messaging for business communications.

This major expansion covers a broad range of countries across LATAM, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. These wide-ranging routes enable businesses to send SMS messages throughout the region via secure A2P channels with scalable infrastructure and optimized performance, enabling effective customer outreach and engagement.

Designed to support large-scale messaging operations, the DIDWW SMS service guarantees consistently high delivery rates across all markets. The carrier's advanced global infrastructure enables high-quality SMS services by optimizing message deliverability, minimizing delays, and using premium SMS routes throughout the region. DIDWW prioritizes security and privacy through robust protective measures that ensure all sensitive customer data remains secure. Businesses can take full advantage of this service using the DIDWW SMS Campaign Tool available in the DIDWW User Panel or through the Outbound SMS API to create, manage and track their A2P messaging campaigns.

“Latin America represents a dynamic market with tremendous potential for business growth and digital transformation,” commented Karolis Jurys, CEO at DIDWW. “By expanding our A2P SMS routes across this diverse region, we are enabling our customers to tap into new opportunities and strengthen their connections with millions of consumers. This expansion is part of our ongoing mission to provide world-class communication solutions across every major market.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a licensed telecom operator specializing in fully compliant virtual phone numbers, voice and messaging services across 90+ countries. The company is continuously expanding its coverage and currently holds telecom licenses in 30 countries, with its own numbering resources in 18 of those regions.

The company’s innovative cloud PBX solution, phone.systems ™, enables businesses to create streamlined communication systems. Enhanced with AI-driven tools, seamless CRM integrations, and multiplatform apps for Windows, iOS, macOS, and Android, phone.systems™ delivers an unparalleled user experience.

DIDWW also employs automated quality and abuse monitoring, all supported by a professional, in-house customer support team available 24/7/365.

For more information, visit https://www.didww.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3416758-dd42-4e8a-b326-09403efc3e07