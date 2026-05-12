Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 May 2026

No. 29/2026

ISS implements new share-based incentive programmes

Today, ISS A/S, CVR no. 28 50 47 99 (the “Company”), has implemented a new performance share programme (the “PSP”) and a restricted share programme (the “RSP”) in accordance with the Company’s Remuneration policy as adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026.

Under the PSP, the Board of Directors may grant performance-based share units (each a “PSU” and collectively “PSUs”), and under the RSP, restricted share units (each an “RSU” and collectively “RSUs”), to members of the Executive Group Management Board and certain key employees. For the relevant participants, the PSP and RSP replace participation in the Company’s existing long-term incentive programme (LTIP). The share-based incentive programmes are designed to support the Company’s strategy, long-term interests and sustainability by aligning the interests of the Executive Group Management Board and certain key employees with the interests of the Company and the shareholders.

The number of PSUs and RSUs to be granted has been determined based on the average closing price of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen for a period of five trading days following the Company’s Trading Update for Q1 2026. Each vested PSU or RSU entitles the participant to receive one existing share in the Company without payment of any consideration.

The PSUs will be subject to a vesting period of three years, while the RSUs will be subject to a vesting period of five years. Vesting of the PSUs is subject to achievement of pre-defined performance criteria, including earnings per share (EPS) and total shareholder return (TSR) in line with the Company’s existing long-term incentive programme (LTIP), and continued employment. Vesting of RSUs is subject to continued employment.

For 2026, the PSUs may comprise up to 103,000 shares amounting to an aggregate value of up to DKK 26,577,000. The RSU grant size expected for 2026 may comprise up to 44,000 shares amounting to an aggregate value of up to DKK 11,390,000.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

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