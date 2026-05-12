Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit SoC Research Report 2026 Featuring 9 International and 8 Chinese Cockpit SoC Vendors, & Cockpit SoC Deployment Strategies of 17 OEMs

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligent Cockpit SoC Research Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Passenger cars in the price range of RMB100,000-200,000 make up nearly 50% of total sales, and new cockpit SoC products will compete fiercely in this segment.



Qualcomm dominates the RMB100,000-200,000 passenger car market with its flagship chips Snapdragon 8155 and Snapdragon 8295. Meanwhile, Chinese chip vendors including SiEngine, Rockchip, and MediaTek are making rapid, large-scale breakthroughs in this segment.



In SiEngine's case, its first flagship product Longying No.1 uses a 7nm advanced process, and integrates high-performance CPU, GPU, and independent NPU. It supports cockpit-parking integration and L2 ADAS functions, and also offers high-bandwidth, low-latency memory support and rich video signal input capabilities. Over 1 million pieces have been mass-produced since its launch, and widely used in Geely Galaxy E5, FAW Hongqi, and other mainstream models.



To meet the demand from the mid-to-high-end vehicle market, SiEngine has launched Longying No.1 Pro (Longying No.1 + NN ACC, 20% performance boost) and Longying No.2 (high-level cockpit-driving integration chip). The Longying No.2 Ultra and Longying No.2 Lite series are under development, and Longying No.3 for higher-level cockpit-driving integration will be rolled out in the future.



Longying No.1 Pro adopts a unique CPU hard isolation design for higher efficiency and greater memory bandwidth, supporting up to LPDDR5@6400MT/s. In terms of safety, it is an AEC-Q100 automotive-grade chip with stable reliability; it meets ASIL-B high-level functional safety for stable performance; it has obtained high-level information security certification to protect user privacy. In addition, it has built-in dual HiFi5 audio processing units to enhance sound quality, and 8TOPS@INT8 edge AI computing power for AI enablement; it supports fast system startup, and flexible and efficient power management to reduce power consumption during application operation.



Cockpit SoCs evolve toward advanced processes, SIP, cockpit-driving integration, and AI.



Today's high-performance intelligent vehicle cockpit SoCs can drive multiple displays, e.g., center console screen, cluster and HUD. Interaction modes of intelligent cockpits have expanded from physical buttons to multimodal interaction modes such as voice, gesture and vision (DMS/OMS). Additionally, cockpit-driving integration has developed from proof-of-concept to mass production. Cockpit-parking integration solutions have been successfully deployed in Xpeng M03, Galaxy E5, etc.; cockpit-driving integration solutions are advancing rapidly, with cockpit-driving integration chips such as Qualcomm SA8775/SA8797, and NVIDIA Thor coming in strong.



In 2025, the following changes have been taken place in intelligent cockpit SoCs inside and outside China:



Chip manufacturing processes become more advanced, and the installation rate of chips below 10nm process has increased. Wherein, the proportion of 4nm chips rose from 0.4% last year to 2.8%, and the proportion of 5nm chips rose from 7.0% last year to 10.7%. MediaTek's latest chip Dimensity S1 Ultra is the world's first mass-produced 3nm automotive-grade chip, with a much higher energy efficiency ratio.



System In Package (SIP) mainly integrates 5G modems or wireless communication modules, realizing the integration of high-speed connectivity and intelligent computing capabilities through a single chip, and also helping OEMs reduce costs. For example, the D9000 co-developed by BYD and MediaTek integrates MediaTek M80 baseband, supports Sub-6GHz bands with a downlink rate of 7Gbps, and is compatible with 2G~4G networks. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 with a theoretical peak rate of 6.5Gbps, and dual-frequency concurrency. At present, BYD's flagship models such as Bao 8, Denza Z9, Denza N9, and Yangwang U7 are fully equipped with D9000.



OEMs accelerate the layout of AI large models, and AI BOX and Chiplet technologies support their development needs.



With the launch of the industry's first super agent - IM Ultra Agent, IM Motors builds the IM Fusion Nova, a cockpit-driving integration architecture which not only superimposes intelligent cockpit and high-level intelligent driving capabilities, but also is equipped with chassis-by-wire (Lingxi Digital Chassis) responsible for vehicle action execution. Wherein, the intelligent cockpit system is the world's first to connect the Qianwen large model which is responsible for understanding user needs and has the ability to perform complex tasks.



In addition, automakers such as Geely, Xpeng, NIO, Li Auto, Dongfeng, and GAC are accelerating the layout of vehicle AI large models. Emerging carmakers mostly adopt an independent R&D model, with examples including NIO NOMI GPT, Li Auto Mind GPT, and Xpeng Lingxi large model; some OEMs choose to cooperate with technology companies on R&D, e.g., iFlytek Spark large model and Huawei Qianwu engine large model.



The deployment of AI large models on vehicles marks a leap-forward evolution of automotive intelligent cockpits from the basic intelligence stage to the cognitive intelligence stage of "in-depth interaction and self-evolution", while driving cockpit SoCs to evolve toward higher computing power and larger storage:



At the chip level, cockpit SoCs can improve chip performance with Chiplet technology, while greatly reducing design thresholds to shorten R&D time. For example, Renesas R-Car X5H, in addition to the native NPU and GPU processing engines, is expanded based on Chiplet technology, and the on-chip NPU + external NPU can improve AI processing performance by at least 3-4 times or more. In the post-Moore era, Chiplet technology is the most promising and realizable disruptive technology path for high-compute platform chips, and can cope with the trend of future intelligent vehicle E/E architecture moving toward cross-domain integration and central computing platforms.



At the system level, OEMs can superimpose AI computing power through an external AI Box, deploying multimodal large models without reconstructing the entire vehicle architecture to achieve flexible expansion of AI capabilities. AI Box is an independent vehicle AI computing unit that does not rely on the closed architecture of traditional automotive-grade chips in terms of computing power, and supports direct connection to corresponding systems in the intelligent driving domain/cockpit domain/Internet of Vehicles domain in terms of functions to achieve plug-and-play. AI Box is generally equipped with high-performance, high-compute SoCs, such as Turing AI chip and NVIDIA Thor, and its flexibility is favored by automakers such as Xpeng, Geely, and SAIC.



In the cockpit, AI Box is mostly pre-installed in vehicle models. Pre-installed AI Box cooperates with domain controllers, aiming to achieve rapid mass production and deployment of vehicle large models through the technology route of superimposing high-performance AI Box on a medium-compute cockpit platform.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Definition and Classification of Intelligent Vehicle Cockpit SoC

1.1 Definition of Cockpit SoC

1.2 Classification of Cockpit SoC: by Cockpit Level

1.3 Classification of Cockpit SoC: by Application Scenario

1.4 Classification of Cockpit SoC: by Nanometer Process

2 China Passenger Car Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Research and Data Analysis

2.1 Competitive Landscape of Intelligent Cockpit SoC Vendors

2.2 Cockpit SoC Configuration Strategies for Vehicle Models in Different Price Ranges

2.3 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Cost Analysis and Price Estimation

2.4 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Market Size

2.5 Vehicle Models Equipped with New Intelligent Cockpit SoC Products and Sales

3 Intelligent Cockpit SoC Product Benchmarking and Innovative Solutions

3.1 L3 AI SoC (Cockpit/Cockpit-Driving Integration): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

3.2 L2 SoC (Cockpit/Cockpit-Parking Integration): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

3.3 L1 SoC (Cockpit/Cockpit-Parking Integration): Performance Comparison between Typical Products

3.4 Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: How to Support Edge AI Large Model Deployment?

3.5 Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Cockpit-Driving Integration and Mechatronics

3.6 Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Does a Single Vehicle Need Multiple Cockpit SoCs?

3.7 Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: SIP Module Packaging and Integration Trends

3.8 Innovative Cockpit SoC Solutions: Chiplet Technology

4 Overseas Cockpit SoC Vendors

4.1 Qualcomm

4.2 AMD

4.3 Renesas Electronics

4.4 Intel

4.5 Samsung

4.6 NVIDIA

4.7 NXP

4.9 TI

5 Chinese Cockpit SoC Vendors

5.2 SiEngine

5.3 Hisilicon Technologies

5.4 MediaTek

5.6 Rockchip Electronics

5.7 UNISOC

5.8 Arkmicro Technologies

6 Cockpit SoC Deployment Strategies of OEMs

6.1 BYD

6.2 Great Wall Motor

6.4 Changan

6.5 SAIC Motor

6.6 Geely

6.7 BAIC Group

6.9 Chery

6.10 Dongfeng Motor

6.11 Li Auto

6.12 NIO

6.13 Xpeng

6.14 Leapmotor

6.15 Xiaomi Auto

6.16 Tesla

6.17 BMW

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sislg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.