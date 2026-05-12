0TO9 publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm

On 27 March 2026, 0TO9 AB (publ) (“0TO9”) issued Additional Tier 1 bonds in an amount of SEK 110 million (the “Bonds”). Under the terms and conditions for the Bonds, 0TO9 has undertaken to apply for admission to trading of the Bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For the purpose of the admission to trading, 0TO9 has prepared a listing prospectus which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. 0TO9 will submit an application for admission to trading of the Bonds and the first trading day on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on or about 15 May 2026. The prospectus will be available at 0TO9’s website www.0to9.com and the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website www.fi.se.

For further information, please contact:

Tord Topsholm, CEO, tord@0to9.com

About 0TO9

0TO9 is a European venture builder and investor - a financial group dedicated to partnering with extraordinary entrepreneurs to build world-class financial companies. Founded in Sweden by Oliver Hildebrandt, 0TO9 provides entrepreneurs with the capital, compliance, talent, technical and operational support needed to start and scale licensed financial companies. 0TO9 is a credit institution licensed to conduct financing operations in accordance with the Swedish Banking and Financing Business Act (2004:297).

Attachment