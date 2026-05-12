Korea University's 2026 AI & Blockchain Ideathon Successfully Concludes, Sponsored by MEXC Ventures





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures today announced the successful conclusion of the 2026 AI & Blockchain Business Model Ideathon at Korea University, where MEXC Ventures served as Title Sponsor. The competition's final round evaluation and award ceremony took place on May 11 at the Hana Square Grand Auditorium, Korea University, drawing 60 submissions and 317 student participants from Korea's leading universities.

Hosted by The National Center of Excellence in AI and Korea University College of Informatics, and organized by Korea University Blockchain Labs together with Korea University National Center of Excellence in Software, the Ideathon invited students to propose innovative services and solutions built on AI, blockchain, or the fusion of both. The competition was open to students from Korea University and 58 partner universities, ultimately narrowing its entries down to 15 finalist teams. Each team delivered an 8-minute pitch followed by a 2-minute Q&A, with submissions evaluated on creativity, technical excellence, logic, and applicability.

As Title Sponsor, MEXC Ventures held a central role across the day. Vugar, Honorary Chairman of MEXC Ventures, opened the ceremony with a keynote titled "From Bitcoin to Onchain: Shaping the Next Financial System" and later returned to the stage as award presenter. The MEXC Ventures brand was prominently featured across the event backdrop and official materials, and appeared alongside government bodies and leading enterprises in the event's official partner lineup.

This year's edition marks MEXC Ventures's second consecutive year supporting the Korea University Ideathon, building on a successful first collaboration in 2025. Through this renewed partnership, MEXC Ventures continues to deepen its engagement with Korea's leading university Web3 builder and developer communities, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to education and youth innovation at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

By backing student-led innovation in AI and blockchain, MEXC Ventures continues to support the next generation of builders shaping the future of Web3.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC dedicated to driving innovation in the cryptocurrency sector through investments in L1/L2 ecosystems, strategic investments, M&A and incubation. Upholding the principle of “Empowering Growth Through Synergy,” MEXC Ventures is committed to supporting innovative ideas and active builders in crypto. As an investor and supporter of TON and Aptos, MEXC Ventures looks forward to being at the forefront of TON and Aptos innovations and to actively partnering with builders to drive the ecosystem forward.

For more information, visit: MEXC Ventures Website

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d0df58-32b6-48f0-ad29-5eb915576a6a