Jabra introduces the PanaCast U30 video bar to simplify BYOD video collaboration in small meeting rooms





The device helps easily transform small spaces into flexible, fully equipped collaboration rooms with wide-angle video, built-in audio and single USB-C plug-and-play connectivity.

LOWELL, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra today announces the Jabra PanaCast U30, a USB video bar built for bring-your-own-device (BYOD) collaboration in small meeting spaces and huddle rooms for up to 6 people. Combining intelligent video technology, professional audio performance and simplified deployment in a compact device, it delivers a simple and affordable way to equip more small rooms for high-quality hybrid meetings.

Many organizations want to support video collaboration in every meeting space, but equipping smaller rooms can be difficult due to cost and complexity. As a result, many rooms still lack the technology needed for effective hybrid meetings.

“Small meeting spaces are where many of the most important conversations happen,” says Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Jabra Video Business Unit. “As teams look to support hybrid work, there’s a growing need to make more of these spaces meeting ready. With the Jabra PanaCast U30, we’re delivering intelligent video and professional audio in a compact, easy-to-deploy solution that makes it easier to equip more small rooms for video meetings.”

Built for a simple BYOD experience

The system is designed for a better BYOD experience that allows users to walk into a room, connect their own device with a single USB-C cable and start the meeting using their preferred platform, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Before they even connect, the room display shows built-in wallpapers with clear on-screen instructions, guiding users so meetings can begin without delay and reducing support requests. In an upcoming release, customers will be able to create and upload their own custom wallpaper to the systems home screen through Jabra Plus.

Wide coverage and intelligent video for small rooms

Video performance is optimized for small spaces through a wide 120° field of view (FoV), ensuring participants around the table are fully in view, even in more compact room layouts.

Features such as Intelligent Zoom, Virtual Director and Dynamic Composition automatically follow the conversation in the room, adjusting the view as people speak to keep participants clearly in frame.

Combined with a built-in speaker and six microphones, the system delivers full-duplex, room-filling Jabra audio so conversations feel natural and fluid, with every voice clearly heard both in the room and on the call.

Designed to reduce complexity and speed up deployment

Rolling out video collaboration across multiple small meeting spaces requires solutions that are fast to install and easy to support. Multiple mounting options, including wall, VESA and table stand, allow the system to adapt to different room layouts and requirements.

The packaging allows key components to be accessed and configured without removing the device from the box, while integrated cable routing and on-device guidance help ensure clean, repeatable setups across rooms.

Ongoing management is equally simple. With Jabra Plus, IT teams can monitor device health, deploy updates and manage multiple rooms from a single interface. The PanaCast U30 can be managed over the network or directly via USB, giving IT teams flexible control depending on their environment. For settings that require offline control, firmware updates can also be performed locally, supporting security-conscious organizations without adding operational complexity.

What’s included in the Jabra PanaCast U30

BYOD experience

Connect any device with a single USB-C cable and start meetings instantly right out of the box, removing the complexity of multiple cables.

Wide-angle video

A 120° field of view ensures everyone is clearly visible, even in compact meeting spaces.

Intelligent video modes

AI-powered video features automatically follow the conversation, keeping participants clearly in frame.

Professional audio performance

Delivers rich, room-filling sound so every voice is clearly heard.

Simple, repeatable deployment

Packaging is designed to allow fast configuration, with flexible mounting options and clean cable management for consistent installation across multiple rooms.

Secure and easy management

PanaCast U30 is an MDEP-based solution (Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform), delivering strengthened security and enhanced meetings experiences. On-screen guidance helps users get started, while the Jabra Plus app enables simple remote management with local update options for secure environments.

Availability

The Jabra PanaCast U30 is shipping this month with an MSRP of $899. Regional pricing and availability may vary. For more information, visit www.jabra.com/panacastu30.

PR Contact

Hayley Minardi

PR and Communications at Jabra

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2026 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

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