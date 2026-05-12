75 Years of Care: Leading Chinese Women's Hospital Innovating for Women, Children Worldwide

HANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 7th, the Women's Hospital, School of Medicine of Zhejiang University celebrated its 75th anniversary. Starting as a small maternity and children's hospital by West Lake in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, it has grown into a leading medical institution operating across three modern campuses - Hubin, Qianjiang, and Yuhang - serving patients across Zhejiang, China, and the world.

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Guided by its vision "Rooted in Zhejiang, Serving China, Connecting the World," the hospital is committed to building a world-class medical center for women's and children's health with Chinese characteristics. Through sustained medical innovation, it continues to deliver scalable, shareable Chinese solutions for women's and children's health worldwide.

Pioneering Breakthroughs Through Scientific Innovation

For 75 years, the hospital has upheld a simple principle: medical research must begin with patient needs and return to patient care.

Focusing on globally critical fields - birth defect prevention, gynecologic oncology, high-risk pregnancy, reproductive health, and complex gynecological disorders - the hospital has achieved a series of internationally recognized breakthroughs. Its landmark research has been published in top-tier journals, including Science and BMJ, and is widely adopted by clinicians worldwide.

In birth defect prevention, the hospital stands at the global forefront. By combining artificial intelligence and multi-omics technologies, its team delivered China's first healthy baby born using an AI-assisted embryo genetic risk assessment for familial breast cancer, effectively blocking high-risk inherited genes at the pre-conception stage.

The hospital also developed advanced prenatal genetic testing kits and improved non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPT), filling key technological gaps in China. It leads the China Neonatal Multi-omics Project, establishing vital baseline health data that supports global pediatric research.

In precision gynecologic oncology, the hospital has redefined standards of care. It pioneered novel chemo-immunotherapy regimens for advanced ovarian and cervical cancers, significantly extending patient survival. Using single-cell multi-omics, it created a new molecular classification system for endometrial cancer, enabling truly personalized treatment. Its standardized protocols for gestational trophoblastic disease have become a national reference.

The hospital runs a comprehensive lifetime health management system for women, covering adolescence, childbearing years, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and menopause. Supported by its maternal safety program, it maintains a 100% success rate in treating critical maternal cases, helping Zhejiang sustain one of the lowest maternal mortality rates in China.

Building a World-Class Ecosystem for Medical Advancement

Sustained innovation relies on strong platforms, systems, and talent. Over decades, the hospital has built a leading, internationally aligned research and translation ecosystem for obstetrics and gynecology.

It hosts more than 10 national and provincial-level research platforms, including the key laboratory of reproductive genetics affiliated with the Ministry of Education. These centers focus on reproductive health, birth defects, major gynecological diseases, and maternal and infant safety.

The hospital operates certified research wards and a national-level biobank capable of storing millions of clinical samples, supporting high-quality medical research. Its six-in-one clinical research system shortens the cycle from lab discovery to bedside application.

To accelerate real-world impact, the hospital established the Zhejiang Obstetrics and Gynecology Innovation and Translation Alliance, linking universities, industry, and hospitals to bring dozens of technologies and products into clinical use.

Jointly developed with Zhejiang University, "Shanyu Large Model" is China's first AI system dedicated to obstetrics and gynecology. It supports clinical diagnosis, scientific analysis, and personalized health management, embedding artificial intelligence into routine care.

The hospital nurtures talent through recruitment and development programs, supporting young researchers, postdoctoral fellows, and innovative projects. Honorary awards uphold a tradition of rigor, innovation, and compassion, forming a stable, high-performance team.

Opening Doors to Global Health Cooperation

Innovation at the hospital extends beyond its walls through digitalization and international cooperation.

Its online maternal and child health telemedicine platform delivers high-quality care to grassroots and remote communities. Programs including 5G+VR newborn remote visitation, remote fetal heart monitoring, and internet-based maternal and infant home care have become national and provincial models. Through remote guidance, training, and intelligent follow-up, the hospital strengthens primary care services across China.

Globally, the hospital partners with world-leading institutions including Harvard University, University of Cambridge, KU Leuven, and Monash University. It conducts joint research and talent training in reproductive genetics, single-cell multi-omics, and other frontier fields.

Engaging with the Belt and Road initiative and developing countries, it transfers appropriate medical technologies, provides training, and performs collaborative surgeries. It shares Chinese best practices in birth defect prevention, high-risk maternal care, and gynecologic oncology with nations across Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Looking ahead, the hospital is advancing six strategic programs: fertility protection, birth defect prevention, maternal and child safety, patient-centered delivery, quality improvement, and digital innovation. It aims to become an innovative, research-oriented, patient-centered hospital that enhances fertility support, improves child health, and elevates maternal and child healthcare nationwide.

After 75 years of dedication and discovery, Women's Hospital, School of Medicine of Zhejiang University, remains driven by its mission to protect life and advance health. Its evolution from a local hospital into a national leader and global contributor demonstrates China's capacity to provide lasting, meaningful solutions for women and children everywhere.

Source: Women's Hospital, School of Medicine of Zhejiang University