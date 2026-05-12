Europe and North America Public Transport Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Research Report 2026: 5-year Industry Forecasts, 95 Companies, Expert Commentary and Real-life Case Studies

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America - 10th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Public Transport ITS in Europe and North America is the foremost source of information about this market. Whether you are an ITS and telematics vendor, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

This strategic research report provides you with 315 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Smart, sustainable, connected: The evolution of public transport

Public transport plays an increasingly important role in societies as a result of continuing population growth in cities and shifting consumer preferences. Approximately 60 billion and 12 billion public transport passenger journeys were carried out in Europe and North America respectively each year before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the numbers dropped significantly and recovery has been slow in North America.

In Europe, some countries are already back at pre-pandemic levels while others lag behind. Public transport modes include for example local and regional buses and trolleybuses, regional and suburban rail transport, metros and trams, and local waterborne passenger transport services. In 2023, the number of registered buses and coaches in Europe and North America reached 0.85 million vehicles and 1.1 million vehicles respectively. The economic value of public transport services in Europe is estimated to around € 160-175 billion per year, while the corresponding number in North America is around € 100-115 billion.

The analyst is of the opinion that the market for ITS in public transport will continue to grow in the coming years. Challenges such as urbanisation, climate change and traffic congestion continue to spur investments in public transport ITS, contributing to a positive market situation. Individual markets may however experience temporary fluctuations depending on the political climate, austerity measures and local developments.

The total market value of public transport ITS for buses and trams in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from € 2.55 billion in 2025 to reach € 3.30 billion by 2030. The penetration of on-board computers with GPS location functionality and wireless communications in buses and trams in Europe is estimated to increase from 90.3% in 2025 to 93.9% in 2030, however varying considerably between regional markets. In North America, the total market value of public transport ITS is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from € 1.22 billion in 2025 to reach € 1.56 billion in 2030 and the penetration rate is estimated to increase from 91.9% in 2025 to 94.1% in 2030.

A group of international aftermarket solution providers have emerged as leaders on the market for public transport ITS. Major providers across Europe and North America include Canadabased Trapeze Group and Germany-based INIT with significant installed bases in both regions. Clever Devices and Conduent hold leading positions on the North American public transport ITS market, and the latter is also an international provider of fare collection systems. Additional companies with major market shares in North America include Cubic Transportation Systems and Avail Technologies. Siemens Mobility is also a prominent vendor of software in both Europe and North America.

Examples of companies with major market shares on national markets in Europe include Equans and RATP Smart Systems which hold leading positions in France. Vix Technology, Flowbird and Ticketer are moreover major providers on the UK market, while IVU is a dominant player in the German-speaking part of Europe.

Other significant players include the Spanish groups GMV, Indra and Grupo ETRA; French Thales; Atron in Germany; Scandinavian FARA, Pilotfish, Icomera and Consat Telematics; and the Austria-based companies Swarco and Kontron Transportation. Volvo Group and Daimler are moreover notable players from the vehicle OEM segment, while companies such as Scania, Iveco, Gillig and New Flyer also offer some conventional OEM telematics features for their buses.

The outlook for the public transport ITS market is positive, as several developments encourage increased investments in such technologies. The ITS market is positively affected by international public transport-related initiatives such as the ITxPT Association as well as APTA’s standards programs for public transport vehicles and ITS. The development of ITS has in recent years focused on increasing the level of integration and utilising technology advancements in fare collection solutions.

Standardisation efforts are beginning to yield results as an increasing number of market players choose to comply with them and procuring organisations see the benefits in the form of lower costs. Another major driver is the ongoing global developments related to the concept of smart cities, where ITS in general and public transport ITS in particular constitute key elements to enable sustainable smart mobility.

Future Industry Trends



Open architectures alter the ITS value chain

Public transport stakeholders embrace integrated mobility to stay relevant

Demand-led transport to grow in sparsely populated regions

Mobile devices assume multiple important roles in the ITS infrastructure

Public transport stakeholders invest in autonomous vehicles

Electrification of public transport fleets is picking up pace

Data analytics to drive service improvements

The pandemic accelerated uptake of modern ticketing and ITS solutions

Increasing costs will encourage PTAs to adopt standardised solutions

The rising importance of cybersecurity

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on vehicle fleets and public transport utilisation in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the public transport ITS value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 86 aftermarket ITS solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from public transport vehicle brands.

Revised market forecasts lasting until 2030.

OEM Products and Strategies

Daimler Truck Group

Iveco

MAN Truck & Bus

Scania

Volvo Group

New Flyer (NFI Group)

Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

Gillig

VDL

Wrightbus

Aftermarket Solution Providers

International

Conduent

Equans

GIRO

Hitachi Rail

INIT

IVU Traffic Technologies

Siemens Mobility

Streamax

Trapeze Group (Modaxo)

Germany and Eastern Europe

Atron

DILAX Group

Dysten

FAIRTIQ

i-Cell

Kontron Transportation

Nettropolis

Peak Mobility

R&G

RADCOM

Ridango

Scheidt & Bachmann

Tri Star Group

TIU

Umovity

Vem Technology (Elem Group)

ZF Bus Connect

France, Benelux and the UK

Actia

Comatis

Flowbird

GreenRoad

Hanover Displays

Journeo

Lumiplan

Maestronic

Masabi

Matawan

RATP Smart Systems

Simpliciti

Snapper Services

Ticketer

Velociti Solutions

Vix Technology

The Mediterranean

Efacec

GMV

Goal Systems

Grupo ETRA

Indra

Kentkart

Leonardo

Link Technologies

Metatron Group

Optibus

PluService

Questar Auto Technologies

Swarco

Tecmic

The Nordics

AddSecure

Axentia Technologies

Consat Telematics

FARA (Modaxo)

Hogia

Icomera (Equans)

Pilotfish

Saga Tenix

Telia Company

Thoreb

Traffitech

TriNorth Solutions

Trivector System

North America

Accenture

Avail Technologies

CalAmp

Clever Devices

Connexionz

Cubic Transportation Systems

Ecolane

ISR Transit

Luminator Technology Group

Moovit

Powerfleet

Swiftly

Transit Technologies

TransLoc (Modaxo)

TripSpark (Modaxo)

Vontas (Modaxo)

Zonar Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqvjot

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