KH Group Plc

Stock exchange release 12 May 2026 at 1:20 pm EEST



Juha Karttunen has resigned from the Board of Directors of KH Group Plc. Christoffer Landtman has been elected new chair of the Board of Directors.

Juha Karttunen has today resigned from the position as member of the Board of Directors of KH Group Plc and the Board of its subsidiary, KH-Koneet Group Oy. The Board of Directors of KH Group has consequently elected Christoffer Landtman as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Following Juha Karttunen’s resignation, the composition of the Board of Directors is hence the following: Christoffer Landtman (Chair), Maija Jokela, Jari Rautjärvi and Jon Unnérus. Additionally, due to the change in Board composition, the Board of Directors has elected Jari Rautjärvi as the Chair and Maija Jokela and Christoffer Landtman as members of the Audit Committee.

”We would like to thank Juha Karttunen for his significant outstanding efforts for the KH Group. During Karttunen’s time tenure on the Board, KH Group has undergone a phase of significant change, and the company’s strategic transformation has been implemented according to the set targets”, says Landtman.

KH GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Christoffer Landtman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 41 510 1073

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en