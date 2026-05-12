NNIT A/S: Challenging start to the year and moderate order entry amid geopolitical turmoil

Q1 2026 key highlights

NNIT’s financial performance and order entry were below initial expectations reflecting continued geopolitical turmoil and sustained customer caution, particularly within the life science IT consulting industry as seen throughout 2025. In response, targeted growth initiatives have been launched to strengthen sales execution and accelerate revenue generation across regions. Reported group revenue declined 9.0% to DKK 422.5m, equal to constant currency revenue growth of -7.3%.

and were below initial expectations reflecting continued geopolitical turmoil and sustained customer caution, particularly within the life science IT consulting industry as seen throughout 2025. In response, targeted growth initiatives have been launched to strengthen sales execution and accelerate revenue generation across regions. Reported group revenue declined 9.0% to DKK 422.5m, equal to constant currency revenue growth of -7.3%. In the first quarter, the group EBIT excl. special items ended at DKK 1.1m, corresponding to a group EBIT margin excl. special items of 0.3%. The lower profitability primarily reflects reduced revenue levels, alleviated by cost-reducing initiatives carried out during 2025 and progressing to plan. Additional actions are being implemented to align capacity with demand, and further efficiencies within general and administrative expenses are being pursued to improve the margin.

ended at DKK 1.1m, corresponding to a group EBIT margin excl. special items of 0.3%. The lower profitability primarily reflects reduced revenue levels, alleviated by cost-reducing initiatives carried out during 2025 and progressing to plan. Additional actions are being implemented to align capacity with demand, and further efficiencies within general and administrative expenses are being pursued to improve the margin. Special items were related solely to restructuring costs and significantly lower at DKK 8.3m compared with DKK 25.3m in the same quarter last year. All earn-out payments were completed in 2025.

were related solely to restructuring costs and significantly lower at DKK 8.3m compared with DKK 25.3m in the same quarter last year. All earn-out payments were completed in 2025. The full-year financial outlook for 2026 was updated on May 7 2026 cf. company announcement 06/2026, where constant currency revenue growth was adjusted from 0 to 5% to single-digit negative. The outlook for group EBIT margin excl. special items was previously 6 to 9%, now adjusted to 4% to 7%. NNIT will continue to focus on increasing operational efficiency and continue to reduce the full cost base. The outlook for special items was updated from “significantly below last year’s level of DKK 83m” to “below last year’s level of DKK 83m”.

The recent geopolitical turmoil has created a more volatile IT Life Science consultancy market affecting customer behavior. During the last year, NNIT was impacted by customer hesitance, especially from the tier-1 segment. The same behavior continued into the first quarter, leading to lower revenue generation. Furthermore, the Danish general election in March impacted decision-making delaying tenders. This has negatively affected NNIT’s order entry in the first quarter as projects have a narrower scope, contract sizes are smaller, and projects are postponed.

Despite financial performance being modest, NNIT has strong building blocks to leverage. The footprint with Big Pharma companies is strong where NNIT has 19 out of the 20 largest companies as customers. Furthermore, the customer relationships are strong as existing customers stay with NNIT for long periods as the project deliverables are of high quality. This has resulted in a high customer satisfaction of 4.6 out of 5.0. Moreover, NNIT has improved its operational efficiency year-over-year as utilization is increasing and structural cost reductions are materializing as expected. The efficiency gains were insufficient to offset the impact of the significant revenue decline on profitability. However, NNIT is currently assessing its go-to-market strategy around the service offering and sales processes to adapt to the current market behavior, and to increase revenue and strengthen order entry development in short term.

During the quarter, NNIT accelerated its AI service offerings with the launch of the AI-enabled software delivery framework, Lumina, designed to modernize and streamline application development and consultancy services. The platform is scalable and positioned for deployment across the Public sector and Life Sciences customer bases. Furthermore, NNIT launched the validated AI platform for regulated collaboration, Alera. It has been designed to address the growing gap between rapid AI adoption and strict regulatory requirements across industries such as life sciences, finance and the public segment.

Claus Rydkjær, newly appointed CEO of NNIT, comments: “I'm pleased to join NNIT, a company with a strong position in IT consulting for the life sciences industry and the Danish public sector. The first quarter results were modest, primarily reflecting a lower backlog entering the year and continued cautious spending. We are making solid progress on our operational efficiency. Billability is improving, structural cost reductions are taking effect, and we have successfully launched two new AI frameworks, Alera and Lumina. We see clear opportunities to restore profitable growth through targeted initiatives being rolled out in the coming months. However, as the impact is expected to materialize later in the year, we have adjusted our financial outlook for the year.”

Financial overview – Selected key figures

NNIT A/S, DKK million Q1 2026 Q1 2025 FY 2025 Revenue 422.5 464.1 1,787.6 Reported revenue growth, % -9.0% 0.2% -3.4% Constant currency revenue growth, % -7.3% -0.8% -2.8% Group EBIT excl. special items 1.1 18.0 94.2 Group EBIT margin excl. special items, % 0.3% 3.9% 5.3% Special items 8.3 25.3 83.3 Group EBIT incl. special items -7.2 -7.3 11.2 Group EBIT margin incl. special items, % -1.7% -1.6% 0.6% Free cash flow 41 -73 -47



CONFERENCE CALL

May 12, 2026, at 4:30 PM CEST:

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tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,500 people in Europe, Asia and USA.





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