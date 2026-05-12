Parsons Awarded Position on $136 Million Air Force Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the United States Air Force (USAF) and its 75th Civil Engineer Group at Hill Air Force Base for a multiple award task order contract (MATOC) to provide architect-engineer services across the installation. The $136 million ceiling value contract consists of an 8.5-year performance period and represents new work for the company.

Under the contract, Parsons will compete for task orders to deliver architect-engineer services supporting a range of infrastructure needs at Hill AFB. The scope of work includes the design, alteration, and repair of airfields, grounds, roads, buildings, structures, and utilities, as well as feasibility and traffic studies and cybersecurity-related design services that support secure, resilient installation operations.

“This award reflects the Air Force’s continued trust in Parsons’ ability to support complex, mission-critical infrastructure programs through disciplined design and engineering services,” said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “By combining multidisciplinary engineering expertise with an agile delivery mindset, we look forward to supporting the 75th Civil Engineer Group in maintaining and modernizing facilities that are essential to mission readiness for the Department of War.”

Parsons has an extensive history of supporting the Air Force through architect-engineer and infrastructure services that enable installation modernization and sustainment. The company provides disciplined planning, design, and engineering expertise to support operations, facilities sustainment, and utility systems critical to mission execution. By aligning technical design excellence with installation priorities, Parsons helps the USAF modernize infrastructure while maintaining operational continuity. Beyond infrastructure solutions, the company provides all-domain support to the Air Force with agile, scalable solutions spanning cyber, electronic warfare, space, and advanced technology systems.

To learn more about Parsons’ federal infrastructure solutions, visit parsons.com/federal-infrastructure/ .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.