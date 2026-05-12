Manga Market Size to be Worth USD 73.01 Billion by 2035; Growth is Driven by rising global popularity of Japanese pop culture globally | SNS Insider

Austin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Manga Market size was valued at USD 13.95 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 73.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.07% during 2026-2035.

Manga Market Analysis reveals the rising popularity and need for pop culture media products from Japan around the world. The increasing use of digital manga applications, the growing penetration of smartphones and the Internet, as well as cross-media expansion into anime, movies, and video games, are among the key factors contributing to market growth. Moreover, multilingual localization, increased numbers of foreign fans, and the growing popularity of manga among adult’s further boost market expansion.





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The U.S. Manga Market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.82 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.39%.

The increasing number of anime streaming websites, increased online manga viewership, and localization of the content on subscription platforms and ecommerce websites has been instrumental in contributing to the growth of the U.S. manga market. Increased engagement of teens, young adults, and adults coupled with strong social media presence and online community of fans is likely to drive market growth in the coming years.

Global Manga Market Growth is Fueled by Japanese Pop Culture Digital Platforms and Cross Media Adaptations Expand Reach

The demand for manga stems from the rising global interest in Japanese pop culture and the quick growth of digital publishing services. The increasing use of smart devices, cheap Internet connections, and manga subscription platforms has made manga more available to consumers in both developed and developing nations. In addition, the integration of manga into other forms of media such as anime, movies, video games, and merchandising has boosted its appeal and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Genre

The section of Shōnen was dominant in the Manga Market in 2025 with a market share of 37.86% owing to its widespread attraction to younger consumers. Meanwhile, the others segment, including horror, sports, fantasy, and romance genres, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.74% during 2026-2035 owing to changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for niche storytelling formats.

By Format / Type

The digital manga segment dominated the market with a 62.65% share in 2025 owing to the increasing adoption of webtoons, e-books, and mobile manga applications. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.40% during the forecast period due to expanding subscription-based services, multilingual accessibility, and increasing smartphone penetration globally.

By Distribution Channel

The online platforms/e-commerce occupied the largest market share of 53.39% in 2025 because of the popularity of digital reading platforms and DTC business model. The segment is also projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.39% during 2026-2035 because of growing digital readership and subscription manga services.

By End-Users / Audience

The teenagers/young adults category accounted for the highest market share of 45.23% in 2025 owing to higher interest and participation in anime, gaming, and Japanese pop culture. The educational institutions sector is projected to post the highest CAGR of 19.06% due to higher manga use in language and cultural studies.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region dominated the Manga Market with a market share of 62.63%. It is mainly because of the established manga publishing industry in Japan, its cultural influence, and its integration with the anime, gaming, and merchandising industries. The increased number of digital manga readers in China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries and high adoption rates of smartphones contributed to the development of the regional market.

The North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.58% in the Manga Market in 2026-2035. Factors driving its growth include increased awareness about anime and Japanese pop culture, increasing availability of digital manga, and an increase in the readership on a subscription basis. There is increasing consumer engagement in countries like the US and Canada due to active communities on social media platforms and streaming platforms.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Manga Market Report:

Shueisha

Kodansha

Shogakukan

Kadokawa

VIZ Media

Yen Press

Seven Seas Entertainment

Akita Publishing

Hakusensha

Futabasha

Nihon Bungeisha

Houbunsha

Media Factory

Mag Garden

Tokyopop

Digital Manga

Crunchyroll

ComiXology

Lezhin Comics

Bilibili Comics

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Shueisha secured a major U.S. court victory in a DMCA case against manga piracy, with Cloudflare ordered to disclose operator details for piracy websites, strengthening copyright enforcement efforts in the global manga industry.

, Shueisha secured a major U.S. court victory in a DMCA case against manga piracy, with Cloudflare ordered to disclose operator details for piracy websites, strengthening copyright enforcement efforts in the global manga industry. In July 2025, Kodansha announced its Spring 2026 manga lineup during Anime Expo 2025, introducing new manga titles and deluxe collector editions aimed at expanding engagement among global manga readers and collectors.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL READERSHIP GROWTH ANALYSIS – helps you understand year-over-year expansion in digital manga consumption across webtoons, e-books, and mobile applications globally.

– helps you understand year-over-year expansion in digital manga consumption across webtoons, e-books, and mobile applications globally. GENRE POPULARITY & CONSUMER PREFERENCE INSIGHTS – helps you identify evolving reader preferences across Shōnen, fantasy, romance, horror, and niche manga categories.

– helps you identify evolving reader preferences across Shōnen, fantasy, romance, horror, and niche manga categories. ANIME & CROSS-MEDIA REVENUE IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how anime adaptations, films, gaming collaborations, and merchandise influence manga sales and audience engagement.

– helps you evaluate how anime adaptations, films, gaming collaborations, and merchandise influence manga sales and audience engagement. LOCALIZATION & MULTILINGUAL CONTENT TRACKING – helps you assess regional expansion opportunities through translated manga releases and localized publishing strategies.

– helps you assess regional expansion opportunities through translated manga releases and localized publishing strategies. REGIONAL DIGITAL PLATFORM PENETRATION ANALYSIS – helps you uncover regional adoption trends, subscription platform growth, and online readership patterns across developed and emerging markets.

– helps you uncover regional adoption trends, subscription platform growth, and online readership patterns across developed and emerging markets. GLOBAL LICENSING & DISTRIBUTION NETWORK INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate international publishing partnerships, licensing agreements, and cross-border content distribution strategies driving long-term market growth.

Manga Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.95 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 73.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.07% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Genre (Shōnen (targeted at young males), Shōjo (targeted at young females), Seinen (targeted at adult males), Josei (targeted at adult females), and Others (e.g., horror, sports, fantasy, romance))

• By Format / Type (Printed Manga (Books, Magazines, Comics), Digital Manga (Webtoons, e-books, apps), Merchandise & Collectibles (figurines, posters, apparel), and Adaptations (Anime, movies, games based on manga))

• By Distribution Channel (Bookstores & Retail Outlets, Online Platforms & E-commerce, Specialty Stores & Comic Shops, and Libraries & Subscription Services)

• By End-User / Audience (Teenagers & Young Adults, Adults (18+), Collectors & Hobbyists, and Educational / Academic Institutions) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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