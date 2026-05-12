Global Cellular IoT Antenna Market Report 2026: Integrated Antenna-TCU Solutions, Mission-Critical Network Expansion and Emerging Cellular-Satellite Architectures Reshape the Market - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cellular IoT Antenna Market - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cellular IoT Antenna Market analyses the latest trends and developments on the IoT antenna market covering 32 antenna vendors. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

This report is the foremost source of information about the cellular IoT antenna market worldwide. Whether you are an antenna vendor, chipset or module provider, device maker, utility, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Cellular IoT antenna shipments reached 757 million units in 2025

Antennas are one of the key components of wireless devices and play a central role in determining wireless performance, coverage and power efficiency. Even though an antenna is a conceptually basic passive component, there are many challenges associated with the implementation of antennas. Antenna performance depends not only on the antenna element itself, but also on how the antenna is integrated into the device or system. Complexity is also increased by the need to support multiple cellular frequency bands, regional variants and in many cases other technologies such as GNSS, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. As a result, the cellular IoT antenna market is characterized by a fragmented vendor landscape, broad product portfolios and continuous demand for customisation and technical support services.

The analyst estimates that annual shipments of cellular IoT antennas, including internal and external antennas, amounted to 757 million units in 2025, up 23% from the previous year. Until 2030, cellular IoT antenna shipments are forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% to reach 1.1 billion at the end of the period.

The analyst divides the cellular IoT antenna market into three segments: internal, external and OEM automotive antennas. There is generally limited overlap between the vendor landscapes of the internal antenna, external antenna and OEM automotive antenna segments. Overall, the cellular IoT antenna market is served by a broad range of players of different sizes, with distinct portfolio strategies and varying degrees of specialisation in antennas. Some of the largest players have built their presence in the space through acquisitions, using M&A to broaden their portfolios and strengthen channel reach. Despite this, the market remains fragmented due to the breadth of end markets served. Vendors therefore range from major electronic component manufacturers to specialists focused on selected form factors, technologies or vertical markets.

The internal antenna market is characterised by a mix of off-the-shelf products and custom antennas. Important vendors include Taoglas, TE Connectivity, Sunnyway Technology, KYOCERA AVX, Pulse Electronics, discoverIE (operating through 2J Antennas and Antenova), Quectel and Ignion. Major external antenna providers are Amhenol (operating through Amphenol Procom and PCTEL), Huber+Suhner, Panorama Antennas, Taoglas, TE Connectivity, 2J Antennas, Airgain, Mobile Mark, Parsec Technologies, Poynting Antennas, Pulse Electronics and Sunnyway Technology. External antennas for the OEM automotive segment are supplied by both major tier-1 automotive suppliers, as well as specialist vendors. Key vendors are Yokowo, Harada, Aumovio and Hirschmann Car Communication.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 20 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 32 cellular IoT antenna vendors.

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices.

Market forecasts covering seven different internal and external antenna types lasting until 2030.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT antennas?

What are the key trends in the internal, external and automotive antenna segments?

Which new antenna concepts are emerging on the market?

Which are the main applications for external antennas?

What is the share of external and internal antennas of total shipments?

What are the largest end markets for cellular IoT devices?

How will the cellular IoT antenna market evolve over the next five years?

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market trends

The antenna industry is in a phase of consolidation

Integrated antenna-TCU solutions gain traction in the automotive market

Mission-critical networks drive demand for external combination antennas

Hybrid cellular-satellite solutions create new antenna design requirements

Revenue growth varied in 2025 for vendors active in the antenna market

Market analysis and forecasts

Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

Cellular IoT antenna market forecasts

Cellular IoT antenna vendor landscape

Internal antenna market analysis

External antenna market analysis

OEM automotive antenna market analysis

Cellular IoT Antenna Vendors Company Profiles and Strategies

Abracon

Airgain

Amphenol

ATTB Antennentechnik Bad Blankenburg

Aumovio

discoverIE (Antenova and 2J Antennas)

Ezurio

Harada

Hirschmann Car Communication

Huber+Suhner

Ignion

JC Antenna

KYOCERA AVX

Mobile Mark

Molex

Panorama Antennas

Parsec Technologies

PCTEL (Amphenol)

Peplink

Polomarconi

Poynting Antennas

Pulse Electronics (Yageo Group)

Quectel

Sirio Antenne

Sunnyway Technology

Synzen

Taoglas

TE Connectivity

The Antenna Company

Unictron

Walsin Technology Corporation

Yokowo

Key Data Figures

Frequency ranges for major wireless technologies

Radiation pattern of dipole antenna (omnidirectional pattern)

Radiation pattern of Yagi antenna (directional pattern)

Antenna with gain relative to an isotropic antenna

Linear and circular polarisation

IoT antenna form factors overview

Examples of off-board FPC and PCB antennas

Examples of on-board PCB/chip antennas

Abracon metal stamp antenna

Ezurio development kit with PCB trace antenna

Helical wire antenna

Taoglas LDS antenna supporting cellular and GNSS connectivity

Examples of combination external antennas

Cost versus time diagram for cellular technology integration

3GPP cellular network connections by generation (World 2025)

Cost comparison for wireless modules (2026)

Cellular IoT module shipments by region and vertical (World 2024-2030)

Cellular IoT module shipments by technology (World 2024-2030)

Cellular IoT antenna shipments by type (World 2024-2030)

Business activities of key IoT antenna vendors

Internal antenna vendor landscape

External antenna vendor landscape

Major end markets for external antennas (World 2025)

Telematics control unit shipments by region (World 2023-2029)

OEM automotive antenna vendor landscape

Cellular IoT antenna vendor mergers and acquisitions (2015-2025)

Comparison of different automotive antenna concepts

Valeo's TCU with integrated antennas

Cellular antennas in Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y

Critical communications networks and services by country (World 2025)

Technology positioning of 5G NTN

Financial data for companies active in the cellular IoT antenna market (2025)

Abracon's Niche LTE antenna

Airgain's product strategy evolution

Examples of Amphenol Procom's external antennas

Example of an ATTB external combination antenna for special vehicles

Examples of Harada's shark fin antennas

Overview of Hirschmann Car Communication's product portfolio

Examples of Huber+Suhner's customers in the transportation segment

Ignion's TRIO mXTEND chip antenna booster

Ignion's Oxion AI-configuration tool

KYOCERA AVX' LDS standard antennas

Implementation of KYOCERA AVX' band switching technology

Molex' custom OEM vehicle antenna solution

Examples of Panorama Antennas' 5G/LTE 4x4 MIMO antennas

Examples of Parsec Technologies' antennas

Overview of PCTEL's product portfolio

Example of a Peplink maritime antenna

Peplink's HD1 Dome Pro and Antenna MAX S

Example of Polomarconi rail antenna

Examples of Poynting Antennas' external antennas

Overview of Pulse Electronics' antenna products

Overview of Quectel's antenna portfolio

Taoglas' Antenna Integrator tool

Examples of TE's PCB, FPC and metal stamp antennas

Overview of Yokowo's automotive antenna products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gc7xl0

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