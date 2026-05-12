Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (“the “Company”)

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the “Company") announces that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £10 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £5 million, (the “Offer”), in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66