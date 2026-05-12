DAPPOS Launches xBubble: An AI Agent That Learns and Uses AI for You





xBubble lets users complete tasks with simpler prompts by automatically building and dispatching task-specific AI agents.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DAPPOS is launching xBubble, a low-prompt AI agent for users who want results, not prompt-tuning sessions. xBubble turns short requests into deliverable work across image and video, websites, documents, and scheduled solutions, without testing models, assembling tools, or vibe coding skills.

xBubble is built on two core systems: Bubble Engine, which generates and tests task-specific SOPs for AI agents, and Bubble Pilot, which reads a user’s request and dispatches it to the best available solution.

“Powerful AI no longer requires users to learn AI,” said the DAPPOS team. “xBubble inverts the relationship. We have AI learn AI, and we have AI use AI, so users don’t have to. The system evolves faster than any user can, and leverages AI more effectively than they can.”

Why low-prompt AI

AI capability is improving rapidly, and access is no longer the constraint. But as models grow more powerful, the usability gap is widening. The same model that produces professional results for power users often returns disappointing output for everyone else.

Power users study how each model behaves, research tool and skill combinations, run debugging cycles, and re-learn the operating manual with every new release. The bottleneck has shifted from model capability to model usability: whether ordinary users can reliably turn goals into the right AI solution.

xBubble closes that gap by inverting the relationship. Bubble Engine does the learning. Bubble Pilot does the using. Users only state the goal.





The low-prompt approach

Dispatch task-specific AI solutions

Most AI products give users a blank box and powerful tools, leaving them to decide which model fits, which tools to chain, and how to recover when results miss. xBubble gives users a dispatch layer.

Bubble Pilot reads intent, identifies task type, and routes to a solution Bubble Engine has already built and tested. Users still describe what they want. The goal is to remove the burden of operating AI, not user intent. Model choice, prompt structure, skills writing, tool selection, and result testing move from users into the system.

Bubble Engine: A system that builds AI solutions

Bubble Engine is the solution factory. For a specified task, it uses AI coding agents to generate solution variants, build test harnesses, combine candidate models and tools, and evaluate outputs against task examples and quality criteria. The strongest route becomes a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP): a reusable solution dispatched whenever a similar request appears, after Engine tests its versatility.

Bubble Pilot: AI for using AI

Bubble Pilot is the runtime dispatch layer. It reads a trigger, identifies task type, and checks for a matching SOP. If one fits, the user gets a task-optimized execution path; if not, Pilot falls back to a general-purpose agent.

Recurring fallback requests inform what Bubble Engine builds next. Repeated patterns become candidates for new SOPs.

Available today

xBubble launches as a complete product with 10+ core capabilities organized into two modes.

Bubble Computer

xBubble’s end-to-end project workspace. When Bubble Pilot detects multi-step work, it routes to Bubble Computer, where a sandbox spins up and specialized skills load on demand. Within a single run, xBubble can research a topic, draft documents, generate visual assets, verify claims, and deliver a final output. The user states the goal once; Bubble Computer handles model selection, tool routing, and step coordination.

Bubble Personal

xBubble’s local-environment mode operates across local files, browsers, apps, and schedules, automating website operations that need personal accounts, generating morning briefings from calendar and inbox, organizing photos, or collecting market data overnight.

Bubble Personal uses a sandboxed execution model: installations and system-level changes happen inside cloud containers destroyed after task completion. On the user’s machine, only explicitly authorized actions execute, with heavy compute and risky operations kept in Bubble Cloud and clean results flowing back locally.

Supported tasks

xBubble runs in two modes: fast (simple daily tasks) and work (uses SOPs for stable, professional results). Supported task types: Voice Dictation, Text to Speech, Talking Avatar, Deep Research, Slides Creation, Docs Creation, Fact Check, Scheduled Tasks, Poster Creation, Image Creation, Video Creation, and Website Development.

Built for results

xBubble is built for users who know what they want but don’t want to learn how AI is operated. The core thesis: AI should learn AI. AI should use AI. Users state goals.

Looking forward

DAPPOS will continue improving Bubble Engine’s ability to build solutions for more complex tasks. As more SOPs are built, xBubble routes more requests toward task-optimized execution, delivering better performance and lower response time. Users should spend less time operating AI and more time using the results.

About DAPPOS

DAPPOS is an AI company focused on low-barrier AI products for general users and professionals. The company has secured over $20 million from leading investors including Polychain, Binance Labs, Sequoia China, IDG Capital, and OKX Ventures.

Learn more: https://medium.com/@dappos.com

Media Contact

Bree

COO

marketing@dappos.network

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7db22387-e8a8-43af-bc4a-cd3f8cfc8852

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9307fae2-d12c-4e9f-a58b-b814e50d314a